Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Sports

Tens of thousands of Boca Juniors fans welcome Cavani at Bombonera Stadium

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani enters the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 31, 2023. Cavani has joined Boca Juniors following the termination of his contract with La Liga side Valencia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
1 of 2 | 

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani enters the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 31, 2023. Cavani has joined Boca Juniors following the termination of his contract with La Liga side Valencia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is mobbed by young fans after entering the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 31, 2023. Cavani has joined Boca Juniors following the termination of his contract with La Liga side Valencia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
2 of 2 | 

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is mobbed by young fans after entering the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, July 31, 2023. Cavani has joined Boca Juniors following the termination of his contract with La Liga side Valencia. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
 
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s Boca Juniors introduced its new signing Edinson Cavani to tens of thousands of fans on Monday at its Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The veteran Uruguayan striker, who was tearful as supporters cheered for him, will be the team’s key addition in its competes for the Copa Libertadores title.

Boca announced it had signed the 36-year-old Uruguay international on Saturday on a free transfer. The club said it has an 18-month deal with him.

Cavani wore a No. 10 shirt that was once the uniform number of Diego Maradona.

“This is a great emotion. When I was 12 I was there where you are now and I felt the desire to be here where I am now,” Cavani told fans. “After so many years in which soccer gave me a little bit of everything, I am here and enjoying with my family.”

Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

