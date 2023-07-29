This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
'X' logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
LGBTQ+ at Women's World Cup
Russia-Ukraine war
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Boca Juniors signs Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani

 
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina club Boca Juniors announced Saturday it has signed 36-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The club said it has an 18-month deal which will see the veteran player compete in the knockout stage of this year’s Copa Libertadores.

“We are happy to have you here,” Boca Juniors said on social media, posting a highlight reel of Cavani’s career and an image of a Boca No. 10 shirt with the Uruguayan’s name on it.

Earlier, Spanish team Valencia said in a statement it had terminated its contract with Cavani, which was due to expire next year.

Cavani has struggled with several muscular injuries in the recent past. He played only 28 matches for Valencia and scored seven goals.

His career in Europe began in 2007 at Palermo, where he played for three years. He then enjoyed impressive stints at Napoli (2010-2013) and Paris Saint-Germain (2013-2020). The Uruguayan also played for Manchester United (2020-2022) before moving to Valencia last year.

The striker has played for Uruguay in the last four editions of the World Cup. He has scored 58 goals in 136 appearances for the national team.

