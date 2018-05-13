FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
St. Stephen’s in Sewickley expands education with Classical Academy

By Stephanie Hacke
 
Leaders at St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley are looking to expand on a prospering preschool and kindergarten program by adding a unique educational program for first through third graders starting next school year.

St. Stephen’s Classical Academy, offering core educational courses for first- through third-graders four days a week, will open for the 2018-19 school year. Enrollment will take place through mid-summer.

Operating out of classrooms at St. Stephen’s Church in Sewickley, the school will utilize the University Model, a cross between private education and at-home learning.

“As far as we can tell, this is the only University Model school in the area. You have homeschool co-ops on one side and private schools on the other,” associate pastor Steve Palmer said.

Students will take classes Monday through Thursday at the classical academy to learn core subjects including math, history and language arts, Palmer said. On Fridays, children will be under their parents guidance, where learning arts and sporting activities will be up to individual families.

St. Stephen’s Church is lining up partnerships between local organizations to ensure students can attend art and nature classes at their facilities on Fridays, Palmer said.

The school will use the classical Christian education teaching method that, Palmer said, focuses on memory in elementary schools, logic in middle school and persuasion in high school.

“The emphasis is working with the grain of children’s development,” he said.

Latin also is a staple in most classical academies, starting as early as second grade, Palmer said.

Church leaders and parents at St. Stephen’s began to explore the idea of starting a school after the decades-long success of the church’s Noah’s Ark preschool and kindergarten program, he said. Between Noah’s Ark Preschool and Mother’s Morning Out, enrollment is about 200 students a year.

“Thousands of kids have come through here,” Palmer said. “Noah’s Ark is already bursting at the seams with enrollment.”

Church leaders wanted to expand on something the church was doing well, he said.

St. Stephen’s Classical Academy will run from classroom spaces in the church.

The plan is to have one first-grade class and a combined second- and third-grade class, depending on enrollment.

The tentative plan is for the school to “grow organically,” adding one grade a year. There is enough space at the church to expand through eighth grade. If the school is successful, Palmer said, church leaders would like to someday expand it through high school, someday.

Already, there are 18 students enrolled.

The classical academy was built on five core values: virtuous living, affordability, academic excellence, lifelong learning and integration with the community.

While the school is Protistan-based, the goal is not to be inselor of one denomination, Palmer said. Tuition is set at $4,000 a year, with a discount for referring other applicants.

A “scholarship fund was created by an independent donor who supports the mission and vision of St. Stephen’s Classical Academy and wanted to be sure cost wasn’t prohibitive for interested families,” Director Anna Conley said in an email to the Herald. Students who receive the scholarship likely will have a yearly tuition rate of $3,000, however the school will consider each family’s needs.

Conley said it has been meaningful for her to develop a vision for the school and its students, families and community partnerships.

“For our students, I desire for St. Stephen’s Classical Academy classrooms to be marked with excellence and joy,” she said. “For our families, I look forward to a community that prays together, serves together, and parents together. Finally, my hope is that our families and students then work together to serve the larger community through our collaboration with local programs and ministries. I am confident our planning for the first year at St. Stephen’s Classical Academy will begin to bring this vision to life.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.