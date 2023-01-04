Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Whitney Young (14)
|12-4
|140
|4
|2. Kenwood (1)
|12-2
|134
|1
|3. Lisle (Benet Academy)
|16-1
|110
|8
|4. Rolling Meadows
|16-1
|103
|6
|5. Moline
|12-2
|90
|2
|6. Joliet West
|11-4
|46
|3
|7. Curie
|11-4
|40
|NR
|8. Lyons
|11-1
|35
|NR
|9. Brother Rice
|14-2
|24
|5
|10. Quincy
|12-2
|23
|9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|12-0
|155
|1
|2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5)
|11-0
|146
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|15-1
|107
|T3
|4. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|15-1
|96
|NR
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|14-0
|85
|7
|6. Metamora
|11-2
|79
|5
|7. East St. Louis
|8-1
|66
|T3
|8. St. Ignatius
|13-3
|43
|6
|9. Hyde Park
|14-2
|36
|NR
|10. Lemont
|12-2
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fairbury Prairie Central (8)
|15-0
|142
|2
|2. Princeton (2)
|14-0
|135
|3
|3. Columbia (1)
|13-2
|99
|4
|4. St. Joseph-Ogden
|11-1
|92
|5
|5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (3)
|12-5
|84
|6
|6. Rockford Christian (2)
|15-0
|72
|NR
|7. Breese Central
|14-2
|65
|8
|8. DePaul College Prep (1)
|7-6
|62
|1
|9. Teutopolis
|12-2
|37
|NR
|10. Rockridge
|10-3
|32
|7
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal University 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jacksonville Routt (9)
|11-1
|130
|3
|2. Pecatonica (3)
|12-1
|109
|NR
|3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA)
|14-0
|82
|6
|4. Scales Mound (2)
|13-1
|62
|5
|5. Augusta Southeastern (1)
|12-2
|59
|1
|6. New Berlin
|11-3
|46
|2
|(tie) Camp Point Central
|10-3
|46
|NR
|8. Waterloo Gibault
|11-3
|45
|10
|9. Tuscola
|14-1
|40
|NR
|10. Altamont
|11-3
|33
|NR
Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Chicago Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
|———