Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Whitney Young (14) 12-4 140 4 2. Kenwood (1) 12-2 134 1 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 16-1 110 8 4. Rolling Meadows 16-1 103 6 5. Moline 12-2 90 2 6. Joliet West 11-4 46 3 7. Curie 11-4 40 NR 8. Lyons 11-1 35 NR 9. Brother Rice 14-2 24 5 10. Quincy 12-2 23 9

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (11) 12-0 155 1 2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5) 11-0 146 2 3. Hillcrest 15-1 107 T3 4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 15-1 96 NR 5. Decatur MacArthur 14-0 85 7 6. Metamora 11-2 79 5 7. East St. Louis 8-1 66 T3 8. St. Ignatius 13-3 43 6 9. Hyde Park 14-2 36 NR 10. Lemont 12-2 27 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Fairbury Prairie Central (8) 15-0 142 2 2. Princeton (2) 14-0 135 3 3. Columbia (1) 13-2 99 4 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-1 92 5 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (3) 12-5 84 6 6. Rockford Christian (2) 15-0 72 NR 7. Breese Central 14-2 65 8 8. DePaul College Prep (1) 7-6 62 1 9. Teutopolis 12-2 37 NR 10. Rockridge 10-3 32 7

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal University 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv 1. Jacksonville Routt (9) 11-1 130 3 2. Pecatonica (3) 12-1 109 NR 3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 14-0 82 6 4. Scales Mound (2) 13-1 62 5 5. Augusta Southeastern (1) 12-2 59 1 6. New Berlin 11-3 46 2 (tie) Camp Point Central 10-3 46 NR 8. Waterloo Gibault 11-3 45 10 9. Tuscola 14-1 40 NR 10. Altamont 11-3 33 NR

Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Chicago Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.