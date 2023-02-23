AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 23, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 29, Abundant Life 20

McNair 35, Snyder 32

Old Tappan 49, River Dell 45

NJSIAA Tournament=

First Round=

North Jersey, Non-Public A=

Holy Angels 56, Oak Knoll 41

Hudson Catholic 45, Mt. St. Dominic 36

Newark Academy 42, Kent Place 10

Paramus Catholic 56, Morristown-Beard 49

St. Dominic 52, St. Elizabeth 48

North Jersey, Non-Public B=

Villa Walsh 50, Eastern Christian 29

South Jersey, Non-Public A=

Camden Catholic 60, Immaculata 17

Notre Dame 29, Mt. St. Mary 27

Our Lady of Mercy 48, Pingry 43

Red Bank Catholic 86, Donovan Catholic 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 92, Union Catholic 48

Trinity Hall 67, Princeton Day 21

South Jersey, Non-Public B=

Gloucester Catholic 43, Ranney 38

Holy Cross Prep 67, Doane Academy 24

Holy Spirit 81, St. Joseph-Hammonton 37

Rutgers Prep 78, Moorestown Friends 25

Trenton Catholic 99, Timothy Christian 13

Quarterfinal=

Central Jersey, Group 1=

Dunellen 48, Highland Park 47

Middlesex 46, New Egypt 30

Point Pleasant Beach 46, Keyport 11

Shore Regional 50, South Hunterdon 30

Central Jersey, Group 3=

Allentown 40, Somerville 24

Ewing 51, Colts Neck 19

Ocean Township 43, Robbinsville 25

Red Bank Regional 58, Brick Memorial 32

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=

Boonton 54, Kittatinny 31

    • Cresskill 33, Mountain Lakes 23

    Park Ridge 56, Waldwick 39

    Passaic Charter 52, Wallkill Valley 40

    North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=

    Chatham 68, Warren Hills 32

    Colonia 47, Fort Lee 40

    Mendham 51, Millburn 47

    Montville 42, Pascack Valley 29

    Randolph 71, North Plainfield 46

    Sparta 69, Northern Highlands 61

    Teaneck 52, Ramapo 37

    North Jersey, Section 2 Group 1=

    North Arlington 48, Whippany Park 37

    North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=

    Brearley 52, Newark Lab 48

    Glen Ridge 64, Wood-Ridge 27

    University 76, Belvidere 40

    South Jersey, Group 1=

    Gateway 38, Palmyra 25

    Penns Grove 56, Burlington City 50

    Wildwood 66, Clayton 43

    Woodstown 63, Maple Shade 24

    South Jersey, Group 3=

    Mainland Regional 43, Clearview Regional 39

    Moorestown 38, Absegami 31

    Ocean City 56, Winslow 40

    Westampton Tech 60, Timber Creek 46

    ___

