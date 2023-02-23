Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 29, Abundant Life 20
McNair 35, Snyder 32
Old Tappan 49, River Dell 45
NJSIAA Tournament=
First Round=
North Jersey, Non-Public A=
Holy Angels 56, Oak Knoll 41
Hudson Catholic 45, Mt. St. Dominic 36
Newark Academy 42, Kent Place 10
Paramus Catholic 56, Morristown-Beard 49
St. Dominic 52, St. Elizabeth 48
North Jersey, Non-Public B=
Villa Walsh 50, Eastern Christian 29
South Jersey, Non-Public A=
Camden Catholic 60, Immaculata 17
Notre Dame 29, Mt. St. Mary 27
Our Lady of Mercy 48, Pingry 43
Red Bank Catholic 86, Donovan Catholic 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 92, Union Catholic 48
Trinity Hall 67, Princeton Day 21
South Jersey, Non-Public B=
Gloucester Catholic 43, Ranney 38
Holy Cross Prep 67, Doane Academy 24
Holy Spirit 81, St. Joseph-Hammonton 37
Rutgers Prep 78, Moorestown Friends 25
Trenton Catholic 99, Timothy Christian 13
Quarterfinal=
Central Jersey, Group 1=
Dunellen 48, Highland Park 47
Middlesex 46, New Egypt 30
Point Pleasant Beach 46, Keyport 11
Shore Regional 50, South Hunterdon 30
Central Jersey, Group 3=
Allentown 40, Somerville 24
Ewing 51, Colts Neck 19
Ocean Township 43, Robbinsville 25
Red Bank Regional 58, Brick Memorial 32
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1=
Boonton 54, Kittatinny 31
Cresskill 33, Mountain Lakes 23
Park Ridge 56, Waldwick 39
Passaic Charter 52, Wallkill Valley 40
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3=
Chatham 68, Warren Hills 32
Colonia 47, Fort Lee 40
Mendham 51, Millburn 47
Montville 42, Pascack Valley 29
Randolph 71, North Plainfield 46
Sparta 69, Northern Highlands 61
Teaneck 52, Ramapo 37
North Jersey, Section 2 Group 1=
North Arlington 48, Whippany Park 37
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1=
Brearley 52, Newark Lab 48
Glen Ridge 64, Wood-Ridge 27
University 76, Belvidere 40
South Jersey, Group 1=
Gateway 38, Palmyra 25
Penns Grove 56, Burlington City 50
Wildwood 66, Clayton 43
Woodstown 63, Maple Shade 24
South Jersey, Group 3=
Mainland Regional 43, Clearview Regional 39
Moorestown 38, Absegami 31
Ocean City 56, Winslow 40
Westampton Tech 60, Timber Creek 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/