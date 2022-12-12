Northern Kentucky University president to depart this month

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Northern Kentucky University’s president is departing later this month after more than four years leading the university, officials said.

Ashish K. Vaidya, who has served as university president since July 2018, will leave the institution Dec. 19.

“We know that transitions in leadership can be difficult, and often sad, but when embraced as opportunity, transitions can serve to reinforce our most essential goals and accelerate our efforts to achieve them,” NKU Board of Regents chair Rich Boehne said in a statement last month, when Vaidya announced his departure.

Vaidya said he plans to return to his home state of California with his partner.

“We are ready to return home to our roots and explore opportunities there,” Vaidya said. “I would like to thank Chair Rich Boehne and members of the Board for this opportunity.”