Bob Jones University president signs new 3-year contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The president of a private college in South Carolina has signed a deal that would keep him in the position for at least three more years.

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit signed the extension Thursday, the university said in a news release.

The agreement runs from the day after commencement in 2023 to the day after commencement in 2026,

“I look forward to serving as president over the next three years and working with our faculty and staff as we — with God’s guidance and enabling — continue to move the University forward and provide our students the best biblically based academic preparation for what God has called them to do,” Pettit said in a statement.

The school’s Board of Trustees voted in November to re-elect Pettit, the university’s first president not related to founder, Bob Jones Sr., The Post and Courier reported.

“We are excited about BJU’s future under Dr. Pettit’s leadership,” the board said in a statement. “BJU is uniquely positioned in today’s world to deliver its mission centered on life-changing Christian education for today’s students.”

Pettit was first elected to the post in May 2014.

The evangelical university, founded in 1927, has about 3,000 students across its undergraduate and graduate programs.