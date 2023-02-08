AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camden Catholic 63, Camden Tech 12

Clearview Regional 62, Williamstown 52

Delsea 43, Deptford 28

Florence 43, Stem Civics 5

Highland 73, Triton 41

Irvington 40, Montclair 31

Kingsway 53, Washington Township 48

Lodi 41, Wallington 26

Newark Central 58, Nutley 22

Newton 46, Morris Tech 32

North Hunterdon 60, Trenton Central 29

Old Tappan 56, Teaneck 39

Pennington 49, Franklin 40

Red Bank Regional 59, Keansburg 23

Rutgers Prep 72, Ewing 49

Sterling 23, Haddon Township 15

Timber Creek 35, Cumberland Regional 30

Westampton Tech 51, Trenton Catholic 37

Wildwood 58, Salem County Vo-Tech 23

