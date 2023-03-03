AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Champlin Park 72, Osseo 45

Maple Grove 81, Irondale 17

Mounds View 74, Spring Lake Park 70

Roseville 65, Park Center 58

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Elk River 81, Brainerd 30

Rogers 51, Moorhead 27

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Bemidji 39

Class AAA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37

Willmar 57, Rocori 53

Class AA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Glencoe-Silver Lake 53, Norwood-Young America 47

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48

New Richland-H-E-G 45, Waseca 38

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 41

Section 3=

Semifinal=

Luverne 54, Fairmont 33

New London-Spicer 43, Montevideo 37

Section 4=

Second Round=

Concordia Academy 71, St. Paul Humboldt 37

St. Agnes 56, Columbia Heights 49

St. Croix Prep 49, St. Paul Academy 16

Section 5=

First Round=

Annandale 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Breck 66, Minneapolis North 58

Dassel-Cokato 52, Blake 25

Holy Family Catholic 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40

Maranatha Christian 83, Hiawatha Collegiate 21

Watertown-Mayer 64, Maple Lake 36

Section 6=

First Round=

Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Foley 42

Holdingford 51, Melrose 37

Kimball 56, Osakis 36

Milaca 49, Spectrum 43

Pine City 79, Rush City 59

    • Royalton 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 41

    Sauk Centre 80, Mora 28

    Section 7=

    First Round=

    Crosby-Ironton 84, Staples-Motley 58

    Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41

    Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

    Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18

    Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

    Pierz 49, Pillager 33

    Proctor 66, Greenway 31

    Section 8=

    First Round=

    Crookston 52, Menahga 38

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, East Grand Forks 34

    Fergus Falls 79, Roseau 47

    Park Rapids 71, Barnesville 54

    Pelican Rapids 62, Frazee 54

    Perham 64, Warroad 26

    Thief River Falls 83, Red Lake 39

    Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43

    Class A=

    Section 2=

    Quarterfinal=

    BOLD 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 47

    Mayer-Lutheran 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52

    Sleepy Eye 51, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 27

    Section 4=

    First Round=

    Legacy Christian 62, Metro Schools College Prep 11

    Second Round=

    Avail Academy 37, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

    Christ’s Household of Faith 82, Hope Academy 56

    New Life Academy 60, Liberty Classical 27

    Section 5=

    Second Round=

    Barnum 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 34

    Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Bertha-Hewitt 30

    Braham 67, McGregor 21

    Nevis 58, Verndale 33

    Ogilvie 78, East Central 36

    Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45

    Upsala 75, Swanville 71

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 57

    Section 6=

    Second Round=

    Breckenridge 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 62

    Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 63, Parkers Prairie 61

    Hancock 83, Ashby 20

    Henning 68, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 44

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 32

    New York Mills 37, Park Christian 31

    Underwood 68, NCEUH 34

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Brandon-Evansville 49

    Section 7=

    Second Round=

    Cromwell 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 15

    Section 8=

    Second Round=

    Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65, Northern Freeze 45

    Cass Lake-Bena 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 29

    Fosston 78, Bagley 26

    Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Red Lake Falls 52

    Kelliher/Northome 64, Win-E-Mac 41

    Kittson County Central 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55

    Red Lake County 51, Fertile-Beltrami 30

    Sacred Heart 54, Stephen-Argyle 45

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

