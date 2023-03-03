Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Champlin Park 72, Osseo 45
Maple Grove 81, Irondale 17
Mounds View 74, Spring Lake Park 70
Roseville 65, Park Center 58
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Elk River 81, Brainerd 30
Rogers 51, Moorhead 27
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Bemidji 39
Class AAA=
Section 8=
Quarterfinal=
Sauk Rapids-Rice 54, Little Falls 37
Willmar 57, Rocori 53
Class AA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 53, Norwood-Young America 47
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48
New Richland-H-E-G 45, Waseca 38
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Belle Plaine 41
Section 3=
Semifinal=
Luverne 54, Fairmont 33
New London-Spicer 43, Montevideo 37
Section 4=
Second Round=
Concordia Academy 71, St. Paul Humboldt 37
St. Agnes 56, Columbia Heights 49
St. Croix Prep 49, St. Paul Academy 16
Section 5=
First Round=
Annandale 76, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26
Breck 66, Minneapolis North 58
Dassel-Cokato 52, Blake 25
Holy Family Catholic 92, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40
Maranatha Christian 83, Hiawatha Collegiate 21
Watertown-Mayer 64, Maple Lake 36
Section 6=
First Round=
Eden Valley-Watkins 53, Foley 42
Holdingford 51, Melrose 37
Kimball 56, Osakis 36
Milaca 49, Spectrum 43
Pine City 79, Rush City 59
Royalton 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 41
Sauk Centre 80, Mora 28
Section 7=
First Round=
Crosby-Ironton 84, Staples-Motley 58
Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41
Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18
Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28
Pierz 49, Pillager 33
Proctor 66, Greenway 31
Section 8=
First Round=
Crookston 52, Menahga 38
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 50, East Grand Forks 34
Fergus Falls 79, Roseau 47
Park Rapids 71, Barnesville 54
Pelican Rapids 62, Frazee 54
Perham 64, Warroad 26
Thief River Falls 83, Red Lake 39
Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
BOLD 56, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 47
Mayer-Lutheran 71, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 52
Sleepy Eye 51, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 27
Section 4=
First Round=
Legacy Christian 62, Metro Schools College Prep 11
Second Round=
Avail Academy 37, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Christ’s Household of Faith 82, Hope Academy 56
New Life Academy 60, Liberty Classical 27
Section 5=
Second Round=
Barnum 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Braham 67, McGregor 21
Nevis 58, Verndale 33
Ogilvie 78, East Central 36
Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45
Upsala 75, Swanville 71
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 57
Section 6=
Second Round=
Breckenridge 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 62
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 63, Parkers Prairie 61
Hancock 83, Ashby 20
Henning 68, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 44
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 32
New York Mills 37, Park Christian 31
Underwood 68, NCEUH 34
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 64, Brandon-Evansville 49
Section 7=
Second Round=
Cromwell 67, Nashwauk-Keewatin 15
Section 8=
Second Round=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 65, Northern Freeze 45
Cass Lake-Bena 46, Mahnomen/Waubun 29
Fosston 78, Bagley 26
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 61, Red Lake Falls 52
Kelliher/Northome 64, Win-E-Mac 41
Kittson County Central 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55
Red Lake County 51, Fertile-Beltrami 30
Sacred Heart 54, Stephen-Argyle 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/