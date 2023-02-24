Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Sectional Championship=
Class 1A=
Champaign St. Thomas More 63, Mt. Pulaski 48
Christopher 58, Edwards County 43
Galena 48, Orangeville 17
Havana 40, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34
Hope Academy 45, Morgan Park Academy 31
Neoga 44, Tuscola 38
Okawville 63, Carlyle 41
Serena 36, Newark 24
Class 2A=
Breese Mater Dei 40, Breese Central 38
Byron 61, Stillman Valley 38
Chicago (Butler) 41, Phillips 27
DePaul College Prep 50, Regina 25
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37, Eureka 32
Fieldcrest 68, Peotone 64, OT
Paris 42, Pana 28
Quincy Notre Dame 44, Camp Point Central 29
Class 3A=
Deerfield 49, Carmel 39
Fenwick 34, River Forest Trinity 28
Highland 66, Mount Vernon 54
Lincoln 53, Rochester 23
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 45, Morgan Park 34
Montini 53, Providence 38
Nazareth 60, St. Ignatius 32
Peoria (H.S.) 35, Washington 29
Class 4A=
Barrington 47, Rockford Guilford 30
Bolingbrook 63, Homewood-Flossmoor 47
Geneva 53, Batavia 38
Hersey 61, Fremd 52
Kenwood 75, Whitney Young 63
Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Waubonsie Valley 47
Maine South 49, Loyola 38
O’Fallon 60, Normal Community 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/