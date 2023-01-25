AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

January 25, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 26

Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 23

Bayonne 47, Hudson Catholic 35

Becton 69, Wallington 21

Belleville 39, Orange 21

BelovED Charter 34, American History 30

Bergen Charter 33, Midland Park 27

Bernards 50, Delaware Valley Regional 35

Bound Brook 68, Voorhees 48

Brick Memorial 57, Southern 45

Camden 43, Atlantic Tech 17

Central Regional 44, Brick Memorial 38

Cherokee 44, Camden Catholic 30

Cherry Hill West 52, West Deptford 33

Colonia 46, Old Bridge 43

Cranford 39, Summit 27

Cresskill 43, Park Ridge 31

Delsea 62, Triton 38

Dickinson 42, McNair 27

Donovan Catholic 54, Lakewood 13

Dwight-Englewood 65, Leonia 23

Eastside Paterson 42, Passaic Tech 39

Edison 56, Middlesex 34

Elizabeth 57, Kent Place 16

Elmwood Park 61, Paterson Charter 9

Ewing 55, Notre Dame 34

Fair Lawn 51, Lakeland 43

Fort Lee 61, Dumont 41

Glen Ridge 50, Millburn 44

Glen Rock 40, Eastern Christian 3

Gloucester Catholic 71, Salem County Vo-Tech 35

Golda Och 42, Weequahic 36

Governor Livingston 37, Jonathan Dayton 30

Haddon Heights 57, Gloucester City 40

Highland 48, Cumberland Regional 18

Hightstown 60, Hamilton West 7

Hillsborough 45, Franklin 34

Hoboken 63, Ferris 32

Holmdel 75, Matawan 18

    • Hopewell Valley Central 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47

    Hunterdon Central 40, Bridgewater-Raritan 24

    Immaculata 55, North Hunterdon 51

    Immaculate Conception-Montclair 47, East Orange 15

    Immaculate Heart 59, DePaul Catholic 28

    Irvington 41, Science Park 36

    J.P. Stevens 48, Perth Amboy 30

    Jackson Memorial 53, Toms River East 47

    Kearny 73, North Bergen 30

    Lenape 61, Seneca 28

    Linden 52, Rahway 39

    Lyndhurst 41, North Arlington 36

    Manchester 56, Lacey 40

    Mary Help 35, American Christian 19

    Memorial 40, University Charter 2

    Monroe 56, Piscataway 44

    Montclair 40, Newark Collegiate 36

    Montclair Kimberley 40, Newark East Side 24

    Mt. St. Mary 42, Pingry 38

    New Milford 42, Ridgefield 16

    New Providence 57, Oak Knoll 32

    Newark Academy 46, Cedar Grove 28

    North Plainfield 60, Woodbridge 54

    Northern Highlands 50, Hackensack 35

    Ocean Township 54, Monmouth 29

    Old Tappan 60, Tenafly 50

    Palmyra 33, New Egypt 31

    Paramus 31, Ridgewood 16

    Paramus Catholic 64, Holy Angels 62

    Pascack Hills 37, Indian Hills 17

    Pascack Valley 64, Bergenfield 20

    Passaic 32, Clifton 20

    Paterson Kennedy 26, Bergen Tech 24

    Peddie 44, Princeton Day 29

    Perth Amboy Tech 39, Mother Seton 27

    Plainfield 50, Johnson 49

    Point Pleasant Beach 53, Keyport 12

    Pompton Lakes 33, Hawthorne 27

    Princeton 63, Lawrence 31

    Red Bank Catholic 75, Colts Neck 26

    Red Bank Regional 60, Marlboro 31

    Ridge 48, Montgomery 19

    Ridgefield Park 56, Dwight-Morrow 28

    River Dell 56, Ramsey 41

    Robbinsville 31, Steinert 23

    Roselle 48, Roselle Park 20

    Rutgers Prep 75, Gill St. Bernard’s 36

    Rutherford 36, Weehawken 20

    Saddle Brook 47, Manchester Regional 20

    Saddle River Day 63, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, Roselle Catholic 56

    Secaucus 60, Harrison 14

    Shawnee 43, Bishop Eustace Prep 9

    Shore Regional 62, Jackson Liberty 29

    South Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 29

    South Hunterdon 41, Belvidere 31

    South Plainfield 51, Sayreville 19

    Spotswood 70, Somerset Tech 42

    St. Thomas Aquinas 74, East Brunswick 52

    Sterling 38, Collingswood 8

    Teaneck 66, Demarest 34

    Toms River North 63, Toms River South 20

    Trenton Central 44, Nottingham 18

    Union 40, Hillside 34

    Union City 50, St. Dominic 38

    University 58, Mt. St. Dominic 24

    Verona 55, Arts 5

    Waldwick 58, Emerson 35

    Warren Hills 56, Somerville 30

    Washington Township 56, Gloucester Tech 20

    Watchung Hills 44, Phillipsburg 37

    Wayne Hills 44, West Milford 40

    Wayne Valley 42, Passaic Valley 17

    West Essex 47, Nutley 42

    West Orange 42, Caldwell 40

    Westfield 74, Columbia 57

    Westwood 49, Mahwah 34

    Wildwood 65, Clayton 32

    Williamstown 61, Kingsway 32

    Winslow 52, Eastern 41

    Wood-Ridge 62, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 11

    Woodstown 54, Schalick 20

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

