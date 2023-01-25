Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 55, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 26
Barnegat 42, Pinelands Regional 23
Bayonne 47, Hudson Catholic 35
Becton 69, Wallington 21
Belleville 39, Orange 21
BelovED Charter 34, American History 30
Bergen Charter 33, Midland Park 27
Bernards 50, Delaware Valley Regional 35
Bound Brook 68, Voorhees 48
Brick Memorial 57, Southern 45
Camden 43, Atlantic Tech 17
Central Regional 44, Brick Memorial 38
Cherokee 44, Camden Catholic 30
Cherry Hill West 52, West Deptford 33
Colonia 46, Old Bridge 43
Cranford 39, Summit 27
Cresskill 43, Park Ridge 31
Delsea 62, Triton 38
Dickinson 42, McNair 27
Donovan Catholic 54, Lakewood 13
Dwight-Englewood 65, Leonia 23
Eastside Paterson 42, Passaic Tech 39
Edison 56, Middlesex 34
Elizabeth 57, Kent Place 16
Elmwood Park 61, Paterson Charter 9
Ewing 55, Notre Dame 34
Fair Lawn 51, Lakeland 43
Fort Lee 61, Dumont 41
Glen Ridge 50, Millburn 44
Glen Rock 40, Eastern Christian 3
Gloucester Catholic 71, Salem County Vo-Tech 35
Golda Och 42, Weequahic 36
Governor Livingston 37, Jonathan Dayton 30
Haddon Heights 57, Gloucester City 40
Highland 48, Cumberland Regional 18
Hightstown 60, Hamilton West 7
Hillsborough 45, Franklin 34
Hoboken 63, Ferris 32
Holmdel 75, Matawan 18
Hopewell Valley Central 49, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47
Hunterdon Central 40, Bridgewater-Raritan 24
Immaculata 55, North Hunterdon 51
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 47, East Orange 15
Immaculate Heart 59, DePaul Catholic 28
Irvington 41, Science Park 36
J.P. Stevens 48, Perth Amboy 30
Jackson Memorial 53, Toms River East 47
Kearny 73, North Bergen 30
Lenape 61, Seneca 28
Linden 52, Rahway 39
Lyndhurst 41, North Arlington 36
Manchester 56, Lacey 40
Mary Help 35, American Christian 19
Memorial 40, University Charter 2
Monroe 56, Piscataway 44
Montclair 40, Newark Collegiate 36
Montclair Kimberley 40, Newark East Side 24
Mt. St. Mary 42, Pingry 38
New Milford 42, Ridgefield 16
New Providence 57, Oak Knoll 32
Newark Academy 46, Cedar Grove 28
North Plainfield 60, Woodbridge 54
Northern Highlands 50, Hackensack 35
Ocean Township 54, Monmouth 29
Old Tappan 60, Tenafly 50
Palmyra 33, New Egypt 31
Paramus 31, Ridgewood 16
Paramus Catholic 64, Holy Angels 62
Pascack Hills 37, Indian Hills 17
Pascack Valley 64, Bergenfield 20
Passaic 32, Clifton 20
Paterson Kennedy 26, Bergen Tech 24
Peddie 44, Princeton Day 29
Perth Amboy Tech 39, Mother Seton 27
Plainfield 50, Johnson 49
Point Pleasant Beach 53, Keyport 12
Pompton Lakes 33, Hawthorne 27
Princeton 63, Lawrence 31
Red Bank Catholic 75, Colts Neck 26
Red Bank Regional 60, Marlboro 31
Ridge 48, Montgomery 19
Ridgefield Park 56, Dwight-Morrow 28
River Dell 56, Ramsey 41
Robbinsville 31, Steinert 23
Roselle 48, Roselle Park 20
Rutgers Prep 75, Gill St. Bernard’s 36
Rutherford 36, Weehawken 20
Saddle Brook 47, Manchester Regional 20
Saddle River Day 63, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 58
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 61, Roselle Catholic 56
Secaucus 60, Harrison 14
Shawnee 43, Bishop Eustace Prep 9
Shore Regional 62, Jackson Liberty 29
South Brunswick 61, North Brunswick 29
South Hunterdon 41, Belvidere 31
South Plainfield 51, Sayreville 19
Spotswood 70, Somerset Tech 42
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, East Brunswick 52
Sterling 38, Collingswood 8
Teaneck 66, Demarest 34
Toms River North 63, Toms River South 20
Trenton Central 44, Nottingham 18
Union 40, Hillside 34
Union City 50, St. Dominic 38
University 58, Mt. St. Dominic 24
Verona 55, Arts 5
Waldwick 58, Emerson 35
Warren Hills 56, Somerville 30
Washington Township 56, Gloucester Tech 20
Watchung Hills 44, Phillipsburg 37
Wayne Hills 44, West Milford 40
Wayne Valley 42, Passaic Valley 17
West Essex 47, Nutley 42
West Orange 42, Caldwell 40
Westfield 74, Columbia 57
Westwood 49, Mahwah 34
Wildwood 65, Clayton 32
Williamstown 61, Kingsway 32
Winslow 52, Eastern 41
Wood-Ridge 62, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 11
Woodstown 54, Schalick 20
