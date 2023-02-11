Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John’s 41
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, Mich. 27
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Sandusky St. Mary 27
Bishop Ready 47, Newark Cath. 46
Brookfield 57, Canfield S. Range 43
Bucyrus 37, Attica Seneca E. 34
Can. South 56, Lodi Cloverleaf 35
Carey 47, Sycamore Mohawk 39
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 70, Cov. Latin, Ky. 48
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64, Detroit Cristo Rey, Mich. 47
Columbus Grove 72, Pandora-Gilboa 13
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Cle. St. Joseph 40
Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Cle. Lincoln W. 17
Fairview 50, Oberlin 18
Findlay 68, Ashland 42
Fredericktown 46, Newark Licking Valley 39
Granville 41, Norton 31
Harrod Allen E. 52, Lima Shawnee 49
Kirtland 58, Painesville Harvey 30
Lakeside Danbury 61, Tiffin Calvert 34
Lima Perry 59, Arcadia 52
Lucas 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45
Mansfield Christian 53, Centerburg 46
Massillon Tuslaw 51, Dalton 33
Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Wooster Triway 53
Mogadore 33, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
New Riegel 38, Old Fort 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Bucyrus Wynford 25
Poland Seminary 45, Youngs. Mooney 29
Proctorville Fairland 54, Russell, Ky. 51
Salem 72, Chardon NDCL 20
Sparta Highland 38, Cardington-Lincoln 24
Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Navarre Fairless 29
Sullivan Black River 55, Independence 39
Upper Sandusky 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12
Youngs. Ursuline 47, Can. Cent. Cath. 34
Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Cin. Mercy 65
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Akr. Hoban 43, Kent Roosevelt 33
Amherst Steele 74, Cle. Rhodes 6
Berea-Midpark 36, Parma Normandy 24
Can. McKinley 48, Euclid 6
Cle. Hts. 62, Madison 49
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 82, Chardon 70
Hudson 47, Uniontown Lake 45
Massillon Perry 44, Lyndhurst Brush 37
Richfield Revere 55, N. Olmsted 31
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46, Twinsburg 31
Solon 75, Willoughby S. 16
Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Warren Harding 29
Youngs. Boardman 47, Austintown Fitch 34
Region 2=
Avon 56, Garfield Hts. 17
Cle. Hay 53, Parma 50
Cle. John Marshall 45, Cle. JFK 19
Lakewood 51, N. Royalton 49
Lorain 58, Akr. Firestone 36
Medina 57, Elyria 32
Wadsworth 66, Maple Hts. 18
Region 4=
Bellbrook 61, Clayton Northmont 27
Huber Hts. Wayne 54, W. Carrollton 46
Kettering Fairmont 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 25
Milford 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 34
Mt. Notre Dame 62, Cin. Colerain 56
Oxford Talawanda 61, Cin. Turpin 40
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Oakwood 75, Day. Meadowdale 63
Hamilton Badin 70, New Richmond 7
Kettering Alter 66, Spring. Kenton Ridge 19
Spring. Greenon 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 62
Urbana 57, Germantown Valley View 48
Wilmington 48, Cin. Indian Hill 41
Division III=
Region 12=
Batavia Clermont NE 43, Cin. Deer Park 37
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, Spring. NW 40
Casstown Miami E. 53, Spring. NE 12
Cin. Country Day 71, Cin. N. College Hill 11
Lees Creek E. Clinton 70, Blanchester 35
Norwood 51, Bethel-Tate 23
Reading 39, Georgetown 30
Versailles 56, Hou 43
W. Liberty-Salem 52, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 70, Sidney Fairlawn 18
Jackson Center 37, Sidney Lehman 20
Legacy Christian 53, Hamilton New Miami 6
Russia 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Troy Christian 46, Ansonia 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.
Garrettsville Garfield vs. McDonald, ccd.
Lancaster Fisher Cath. vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/