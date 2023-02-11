AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 43, Delphos St. John’s 41

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, Mich. 27

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Sandusky St. Mary 27

Bishop Ready 47, Newark Cath. 46

Brookfield 57, Canfield S. Range 43

Bucyrus 37, Attica Seneca E. 34

Can. South 56, Lodi Cloverleaf 35

Carey 47, Sycamore Mohawk 39

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 70, Cov. Latin, Ky. 48

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64, Detroit Cristo Rey, Mich. 47

Columbus Grove 72, Pandora-Gilboa 13

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 62, Cle. St. Joseph 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Cle. Lincoln W. 17

Fairview 50, Oberlin 18

Findlay 68, Ashland 42

Fredericktown 46, Newark Licking Valley 39

Granville 41, Norton 31

Harrod Allen E. 52, Lima Shawnee 49

Kirtland 58, Painesville Harvey 30

Lakeside Danbury 61, Tiffin Calvert 34

Lima Perry 59, Arcadia 52

Lucas 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 45

Mansfield Christian 53, Centerburg 46

Massillon Tuslaw 51, Dalton 33

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Wooster Triway 53

Mogadore 33, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

New Riegel 38, Old Fort 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Bucyrus Wynford 25

Poland Seminary 45, Youngs. Mooney 29

Proctorville Fairland 54, Russell, Ky. 51

Salem 72, Chardon NDCL 20

Sparta Highland 38, Cardington-Lincoln 24

Sugarcreek Garaway 34, Navarre Fairless 29

    • Sullivan Black River 55, Independence 39

    Upper Sandusky 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 12

    Youngs. Ursuline 47, Can. Cent. Cath. 34

    Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Cin. Mercy 65

    OHSAA Playoffs=

    Division I=

    Region 1=

    Akr. Hoban 43, Kent Roosevelt 33

    Amherst Steele 74, Cle. Rhodes 6

    Berea-Midpark 36, Parma Normandy 24

    Can. McKinley 48, Euclid 6

    Cle. Hts. 62, Madison 49

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 82, Chardon 70

    Hudson 47, Uniontown Lake 45

    Massillon Perry 44, Lyndhurst Brush 37

    Richfield Revere 55, N. Olmsted 31

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 46, Twinsburg 31

    Solon 75, Willoughby S. 16

    Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Warren Harding 29

    Youngs. Boardman 47, Austintown Fitch 34

    Region 2=

    Avon 56, Garfield Hts. 17

    Cle. Hay 53, Parma 50

    Cle. John Marshall 45, Cle. JFK 19

    Lakewood 51, N. Royalton 49

    Lorain 58, Akr. Firestone 36

    Medina 57, Elyria 32

    Wadsworth 66, Maple Hts. 18

    Region 4=

    Bellbrook 61, Clayton Northmont 27

    Huber Hts. Wayne 54, W. Carrollton 46

    Kettering Fairmont 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 25

    Milford 55, W. Chester Lakota W. 34

    Mt. Notre Dame 62, Cin. Colerain 56

    Oxford Talawanda 61, Cin. Turpin 40

    Division II=

    Region 8=

    Day. Oakwood 75, Day. Meadowdale 63

    Hamilton Badin 70, New Richmond 7

    Kettering Alter 66, Spring. Kenton Ridge 19

    Spring. Greenon 75, Day. Thurgood Marshall 62

    Urbana 57, Germantown Valley View 48

    Wilmington 48, Cin. Indian Hill 41

    Division III=

    Region 12=

    Batavia Clermont NE 43, Cin. Deer Park 37

    Camden Preble Shawnee 68, Spring. NW 40

    Casstown Miami E. 53, Spring. NE 12

    Cin. Country Day 71, Cin. N. College Hill 11

    Lees Creek E. Clinton 70, Blanchester 35

    Norwood 51, Bethel-Tate 23

    Reading 39, Georgetown 30

    Versailles 56, Hou 43

    W. Liberty-Salem 52, New Lebanon Dixie 39

    Division IV=

    Region 16=

    Ft. Loramie 70, Sidney Fairlawn 18

    Jackson Center 37, Sidney Lehman 20

    Legacy Christian 53, Hamilton New Miami 6

    Russia 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 8

    Troy Christian 46, Ansonia 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Garfield Hts., ccd.

    Garrettsville Garfield vs. McDonald, ccd.

    Lancaster Fisher Cath. vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

