Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Martinsburg 52, Philadelphia Northeast 22

Dubois 44, Brookville 18

Freire Charter 50, Engineering And Science 37

Garnet Valley 45, Pennridge 42

Meadowbrook Christian 42, Belleville Mennonite 22

Methacton 58, Coatesville 38

Mount Carmel 50, Bloomsburg 44

Mountain View 40, Tunkhannock 37

North Schuylkill 56, Marian Catholic 52

Northumberland Christian 60, Johnstown Christian 24

Northwestern Lehigh 31, Palmerton 30

Phoenixville 46, Radnor 37

Port Allegany 45, Austin 18

Punxsutawney 67, Bradford 24

St. Marys 49, Kane Area 28

Strath Haven 52, Gwynedd Mercy 35

Taylor Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 44

Universal Audenried Charter School 65, Masterman 29

Upper Dublin 53, Council Rock South 48

Wallenpaupack 52, North Pocono 41

Williamsburg 56, Northern Bedford 31

Windber 51, Conemaugh Township 31

Wyomissing 46, Reading 28

WPIAL Class 2A=

First Round=

Aliquippa 45, Washington 39

Brentwood 49, Clairton 43

Burgettstown 56, Winchester Thurston 40

Chartiers-Houston High School 38, Fort Cherry 36

Freedom Area 56, Carlynton 24

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, California 23

Shenango 63, Carmichaels 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.