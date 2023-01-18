AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 53, Ord 34

Alliance 49, Gordon/Rushville 43

Arapahoe 63, Axtell 58

Bellevue East 62, Millard West 52

Blair 46, Omaha Concordia 32

Blue Hill 49, Harvard 20

Burwell 38, Riverside 11

Centennial 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Central City 52, Schuyler 22

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Crofton 52, Wayne 40

Cross County 44, Dorchester 30

David City 43, Shelby/Rising City 25

Douglas County West 68, Louisville 26

Dundy County-Stratton 35, Wallace 23

East Butler 48, Giltner 26

Elkhorn Valley 44, Wausa 35

Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20

Fort Calhoun 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Wood River 30

Grand Island Northwest 33, North Platte 27

Guardian Angels 46, Battle Creek 35

High Plains Community 42, Heartland 39

Holdrege 31, Hastings 17

Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43, Pawnee City 27

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Lincoln Lutheran 67, Aquinas 35

Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-LaVista South 37

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 30

Madison 50, Stanton 49

Malcolm 63, Freeman 23

Maxwell 40, Brady 38

McCook 45, Lexington 10

McCool Junction 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

    • Meridian 35, Exeter/Milligan 18

    Milford 30, Columbus Lakeview 27

    Millard North 68, Omaha Marian 50

    Minden 56, St. Paul 24

    Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 40

    Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29

    North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 28

    Omaha Central 54, Bishop Neumann 32

    Overton 64, Hi-Line 26

    Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 32, Mitchell 27

    Platteview 67, Nebraska City 39

    Ponca 59, Winnebago 12

    Ravenna 43, Sutton 28

    Sandhills Valley 46, Arthur County 41

    Scottsbluff 63, Chadron 50

    Seward 52, Crete 40

    Silver Lake 46, Franklin 14

    South Loup 40, Arcadia-Loup City 27

    Southwest 65, Loomis 21

    St. Mary’s 65, Santee 25

    Sterling 63, Mead 13

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 69, Anselmo-Merna 35

    Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth 38

    Wagner, S.D. 75, O’Neill 27

    Wahoo 64, Ralston 14

    Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36

    Westview 55, Omaha South 39

    Wynot 53, Creighton 17

    York 42, Norris 20

    Yutan 38, Ashland-Greenwood 22

    SPVA Tournament=

    Chase County 61, Perkins County 43

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Kimball 13

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Diller-Odell vs. Southern, ccd.

