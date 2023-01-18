AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antwerp 42, Continental 22

Belmont Union Local 61, Linsly, W.Va. 54, OT

Bluffton 55, Defiance 45

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Bucyrus 43

Canal Winchester 50, Groveport-Madison 48

Carey 36, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35

Chardon NDCL 82, Cornerstone Christian 67

Chillicothe Huntington 33, Bainbridge Paint Valley 28

Cle. Hay 75, Akr. North 36

Cory-Rawson 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29

Delaware Christian 48, Shekinah Christian 42

Delphos Jefferson 46, Haviland Wayne Trace 21

Delta 51, Paulding 16

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 43

Edon 46, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31

Elmore Woodmore 63, Tontogany Otsego 23

Elyria Cath. 47, Westlake 18

Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Christian Community School 25

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bellevue 28

Fostoria 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 37

Frankfort Adena 51, Piketon 41

Genoa Area 48, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Granville Christian 42, Northside Christian 33

Grove City 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Groveport Madison Christian 43, Liberty Christian Academy 19

Hilliard Bradley 49, Dublin Jerome 46

Kalida 52, Defiance Ayersville 27

Lima Bath 51, Delphos St. John’s 22

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, St. Marys Memorial 35

McComb 47, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 42

    • Miller City 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 39, OT

    Mogadore Field 60, Ravenna 33

    Montpelier 49, Hicksville 27

    New Albany 46, Thomas Worthington 40

    New Bremen 57, Jackson Center 38

    New Lexington 56, Washington C.H. 31

    New London 54, Norwalk St. Paul 22

    Parkersburg South, W.Va. 65, Waterford 52

    Rockford Parkway 59, Ansonia 12

    Russia 57, New Knoxville 19

    S. Adams, Ind. 46, Ft. Recovery 35

    Shelby 51, Lexington 45, OT

    Solon 56, Strongsville 42

    Southington Chalker 41, Warren Lordstown 10

    Spencerville 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 24

    Stryker 45, Edgerton 38

    Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Tree of Life 19

    Sylvania Southview 34, Bowling Green 15

    Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

    Versailles 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 49

    Wauseon 44, Pettisville 36

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Perrysburg 43

    Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 25

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

