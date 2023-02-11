AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51

Albany 66, Milaca 53

Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52

Andover 71, Champlin Park 41

Austin 76, Albert Lea 48

Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38

Bagley 75, Laporte 16

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 48

Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57

Burnsville 57, Eastview 43

Central Minnesota Christian 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48

Chaska 82, St. Louis Park 41

Climax/Fisher 66, Blackduck 59

Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47

Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit

Crosby-Ironton 73, Pequot Lakes 72

Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Lake Park-Audubon 31

Duluth East 64, St. Francis 37

Eagan 36, Shakopee 34

East Central 51, Silver Bay 36

Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27

Edgerton 50, Mountain Lake Area 43

Goodhue 79, Lake City 35

Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37

Hayfield 61, United Christian 16

Henning 58, New York Mills 48

Hill City/Northland 64, Wrenshall 41

Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 17

Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Mille Lacs Co-op 39

    • Holy Angels 71, Fridley 55

    Hutchinson 64, Holy Family Catholic 61

    Jordan 43, Delano 39

    Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Medford 23

    Kingsland 66, Houston 61

    Kittson County Central 79, Northern Freeze 50

    Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23

    Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61

    Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40

    Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17

    LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55

    Luverne 58, Canby 30

    Mabel-Canton 47, Schaeffer Academy 41

    Mankato East 61, Faribault 41

    Mankato West 56, Rochester John Marshall 36

    Maple River 65, Triton 51

    Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67

    Menahga 38, Osakis 28

    Minnehaha Academy 84, Pine City 57

    Minnewaska 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42

    Montevideo 55, BOLD 50

    Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41

    Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43

    New Richland-H-E-G 44, Blooming Prairie 32

    New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33

    Norwood-Young America 74, St. Clair 56

    Orono 55, Chanhassen 50

    Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Mounds View 56

    Park Christian 58, Brandon-Evansville 38

    Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38

    Paynesville 73, Yellow Medicine East 58

    Perham 63, Breckenridge 59

    Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40

    Pipestone 79, Windom 46

    Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43

    Providence Academy 80, Breck 33

    Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72

    Redwood Valley 47, Worthington 41

    Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47

    Robbinsdale Cooper 66, St. Paul Como Park 59

    Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21

    Rochester Lourdes 67, Byron 50

    Roseville 57, Irondale 20

    Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21

    Sauk Centre 51, Royalton 49

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27

    Spectrum 46, Legacy Christian 37

    Springfield 65, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 51

    St. Cloud 79, Fergus Falls 65

    St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58

    St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33

    St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27

    St. Peter 54, Fairmont 48

    Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

    Upsala 64, Verndale 54

    Waconia 54, New Prague 50

    Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59

    Waseca 52, St. James Area 47

    Watertown-Mayer 61, Glencoe-Silver Lake 54

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Bethlehem Academy 48

    Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53

    West Central 55, Melrose 42

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39

    White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49

    Willmar 52, Rocori 47

    Winona 81, Owatonna 43

    Zimmerman 73, Mora 47

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.