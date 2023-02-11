Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Ada-Borup 60, Tartan 51
Albany 66, Milaca 53
Alexandria 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 52
Andover 71, Champlin Park 41
Austin 76, Albert Lea 48
Avail Academy 59, Liberty Classical 29
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38
Bagley 75, Laporte 16
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 48
Belle Plaine 36, Conway Springs, Kan. 33
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 61, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57
Burnsville 57, Eastview 43
Central Minnesota Christian 50, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 48
Chaska 82, St. Louis Park 41
Climax/Fisher 66, Blackduck 59
Cretin-Derham Hall 52, Woodbury 47
Cromwell def. Cook County, forfeit
Crosby-Ironton 73, Pequot Lakes 72
Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Lake Park-Audubon 31
Duluth East 64, St. Francis 37
Eagan 36, Shakopee 34
East Central 51, Silver Bay 36
Eden Prairie 83, Buffalo 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Maple Lake 27
Edgerton 50, Mountain Lake Area 43
Goodhue 79, Lake City 35
Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37
Hayfield 61, United Christian 16
Henning 58, New York Mills 48
Hill City/Northland 64, Wrenshall 41
Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 17
Hinckley-Finlayson 65, Mille Lacs Co-op 39
Holy Angels 71, Fridley 55
Hutchinson 64, Holy Family Catholic 61
Jordan 43, Delano 39
Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Medford 23
Kingsland 66, Houston 61
Kittson County Central 79, Northern Freeze 50
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Ortonville 23
Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 61
Lakeville North 77, Farmington 40
Lakeville South 72, Apple Valley 17
LeRoy-Ostrander 57, Southland 55
Luverne 58, Canby 30
Mabel-Canton 47, Schaeffer Academy 41
Mankato East 61, Faribault 41
Mankato West 56, Rochester John Marshall 36
Maple River 65, Triton 51
Marshall 77, Jackson County Central 67
Menahga 38, Osakis 28
Minnehaha Academy 84, Pine City 57
Minnewaska 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42
Montevideo 55, BOLD 50
Moorhead 42, Brainerd 41
Mounds Park Academy 47, Blake 43
New Richland-H-E-G 44, Blooming Prairie 32
New Ulm 74, Blue Earth Area 33
Norwood-Young America 74, St. Clair 56
Orono 55, Chanhassen 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 60, Mounds View 56
Park Christian 58, Brandon-Evansville 38
Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38
Paynesville 73, Yellow Medicine East 58
Perham 63, Breckenridge 59
Pierz 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Pipestone 79, Windom 46
Prior Lake 53, Rosemount 43
Providence Academy 80, Breck 33
Randolph 84, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 72
Redwood Valley 47, Worthington 41
Richfield 55, St. Anthony 47
Robbinsdale Cooper 66, St. Paul Como Park 59
Rochester Century 56, Northfield 21
Rochester Lourdes 67, Byron 50
Roseville 57, Irondale 20
Sacred Heart 60, Win-E-Mac 21
Sauk Centre 51, Royalton 49
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 63, Mound Westonka 47
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Murray County Central 27
Spectrum 46, Legacy Christian 37
Springfield 65, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 51
St. Cloud 79, Fergus Falls 65
St. Croix Prep 72, Concordia Academy 58
St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 33
St. Paul Highland Park 53, St. Paul Central 27
St. Peter 54, Fairmont 48
Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Upsala 64, Verndale 54
Waconia 54, New Prague 50
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59
Waseca 52, St. James Area 47
Watertown-Mayer 61, Glencoe-Silver Lake 54
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Bethlehem Academy 48
Wayzata 55, Hopkins 53
West Central 55, Melrose 42
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 65, Red Rock Central 39
White Bear Lake 63, East Ridge 49
Willmar 52, Rocori 47
Winona 81, Owatonna 43
Zimmerman 73, Mora 47
___
