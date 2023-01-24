AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annawan 65, Wethersfield 36

Arthur Christian 35, Calvary Christian Academy 19

Benton 58, Chester 47

Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23

Bureau Valley 43, Sterling Newman 41

Carterville 68, Anna-Jonesboro 32

Cerro Gordo 61, Cumberland 20

Chicago CICS-Longwood 46, Tilden 24

Chicago Resurrection 58, Mundelein 38

Christopher 48, Johnston City 17

Clifton Central 45, Momence 27

Coal City 60, Manteno 35

Cobden 33, Shawnee 21

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, Blue Ridge 36

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 44, DeLand-Weldon 36

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Tri-Valley 52

Dixon 52, DeKalb 33

East Alton-Wood River 59, North Greene 20

Effingham St. Anthony 72, Farina South Central 62

Elmwood 66, West Prairie 28

Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Illinois Valley Central 40

Fairfield 33, Carmi White County 32

Fieldcrest 58, Fisher 25

Freeburg 95, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 20

Fremd 59, Montini 46

Galesburg 61, Canton 47

Gallatin County 49, Wayne City 42

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Donovan 30

Goreville 51, Woodlawn 45

Grant Park def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Hamilton County 57, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16

Havana 39, Brimfield 31

Highland 44, Hillsboro 37

Hope Academy 54, Prosser 27

Illini Bluffs 46, Peoria Heights (Quest) 34

    • Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 52

    Kankakee 49, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27

    Kankakee Grace Christian 39, Beecher 32

    Lewistown 53, Illini West (Carthage) 39

    Loyola 58, Prospect 46

    Lyons 55, Mother McAuley 46

    Macomb 55, Farmington 46

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 62, St. Viator 35

    Marissa/Coulterville 28, New Athens 23

    Mascoutah 45, Belleville East 38

    McGivney Catholic High School 59, Jacksonville Routt 22

    Mendon Unity 53, Liberty 22

    Morrison 69, Riverdale 36

    Mt. Carmel 45, Casey-Westfield 19

    Mt. Pulaski 59, LeRoy 57

    Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48

    Nazareth 65, Deerfield 53

    Neoga 58, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 45

    New Trier 52, OPRF 24

    Newton 49, Marshall 45

    Niles West 36, Leyden 26

    Olney (Richland County) 64, Lawrenceville 28

    Ottawa 47, Rochelle 16

    Pecatonica 41, Durand 12

    Peotone 57, Herscher 23

    Pittsfield 37, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 22

    Pleasant Plains 41, Athens 27

    Pontiac 54, Tolono Unity 52

    Princeton 46, Hall 32

    Putnam County 37, Midland 24

    Quad Cities 60, Faith Christian 48

    Red Bud 57, Valmeyer 41

    Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 34

    Roanoke-Benson 60, Henry 24

    Robinson 40, Paris 38

    Rockford Boylan 52, Freeport 42

    Salem 51, Centralia 33

    Sherrard 33, Rockridge 19

    St. Bede 56, Mendota 36

    St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49

    Stanford Olympia 51, Riverton 32

    Staunton 52, South County 43

    Thornwood 59, Rich Township 26

    Tri-County 53, Arcola 23

    Triad 49, Gillespie 25

    Vandalia 46, Centralia Christ Our Rock 43

    Vernon Hills 58, Wauconda 23

    Watseka (coop) 65, Westville 27

    Willowbrook 42, Fenwick 40

    Wilmington 52, Streator 39

    York 55, Lake Park 28

    Zion Benton 54, Bensenville (Fenton) 41

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

