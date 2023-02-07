Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 61, Galva 46
Andrew 46, Lemont 35
Annawan 61, Princeville 48
Antioch 48, Richmond-Burton 19
Belleville West 62, Granite City 34
Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Rantoul 44
Breese Mater Dei 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 34
Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51
Cairo 65, Cobden 29
Carlyle 53, Pinckneyville 47
Carmi White County 30, Wayne City 29
Cary-Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 41
Catlin (Salt Fork) 37, BHRA 29
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 50, Kelly 48
Chicago (Lane) 50, Hyde Park 49
Coal City 68, Lisle 50
Collinsville 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48
Columbia 71, Triad 65, 2OT
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Midwest Central 40
Deerfield 74, St. Viator 38
Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33
Dupo 58, Waterloo Gibault 51
Effingham St. Anthony 57, Tuscola 37
Eisenhower 64, Charleston 14
Erie-Prophetstown 39, Riverdale 25
Eureka 47, Illini Bluffs 42
Fieldcrest 52, Illinois Valley Central 19
Glenbard East 49, Elgin 14
Grant Park 44, Cullom Tri-Point 21
Greenville 61, Vandalia 46
Hall 51, Kewanee 47
Hillsboro 64, Pana 55
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Indian Creek 24
Hoopeston 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32
Hope Academy 55, Cristo Rey 18
Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 50
Kankakee Grace Christian 36, Clifton Central 34
Kenwood 70, Northside Prep 30
Kirkland Hiawatha def. LaMoille, forfeit
Lake Forest 46, Grant 27
Lake Zurich 47, Waukegan 29
Larkin 61, Bartlett 42
Lawrenceville 49, Red Hill 33
Lewistown 67, Farmington 36
Libertyville 50, Carmel 47
Macomb 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24
Marengo 55, Grayslake North 45
Mascoutah 37, Carbondale 27
McGivney Catholic High School 62, Altamont 37
Mississippi Valley Christian 42, Academy 27
Monmouth-Roseville 60, Orion 27
Morrison 63, Rockridge 32
Mt. Pulaski 72, Tri-Valley 62
Mt. Zion 52, Sullivan 37
Mundelein 42, Grayslake Central 35
Nazareth 62, Chicago (Jones) 20
Newark 59, Earlville 35
Newton 50, OPH 22
North Clay 65, Robinson 55
Oak Lawn Richards 48, Chicago Ag Science 26
Okawville 39, Breese Central 36
Olney (Richland County) 38, Centralia 30
Oneida (ROWVA) 60, Biggsville West Central 52
Paris 60, Mattoon 46
Parkview Christian Academy 49, Heritage 37
Peotone 57, Wilmington 33
Petersburg PORTA 42, Athens 29
Princeton 57, Sterling Newman 36
Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Madison 27
Red Bud 44, New Athens 39
Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18
River Ridge 60, West Carroll 25
Roanoke-Benson 44, El Paso-Gridley 29
Roxana 45, Maryville Christian 38
Serena 51, Aurora Math-Science 7
Skokie (Ida Crown) 64, Josephinum 13
Staunton 48, Carlinville 38
Stillman Valley 49, Polo 19
Tremont 64, Havana 42
Trenton Wesclin 45, East Alton-Wood River 43
Valmeyer 42, Hancock, Mo. 32
Waterloo 55, Freeburg 48
Wauconda 45, Warren 42
Woodlawn 67, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 37
Woodstock Marian 56, Westlake 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/