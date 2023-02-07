AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 61, Galva 46

Andrew 46, Lemont 35

Annawan 61, Princeville 48

Antioch 48, Richmond-Burton 19

Belleville West 62, Granite City 34

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Rantoul 44

Breese Mater Dei 40, Bethalto Civic Memorial 34

Bureau Valley 59, St. Bede 51

Cairo 65, Cobden 29

Carlyle 53, Pinckneyville 47

Carmi White County 30, Wayne City 29

Cary-Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 41

Catlin (Salt Fork) 37, BHRA 29

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 50, Kelly 48

Chicago (Lane) 50, Hyde Park 49

Coal City 68, Lisle 50

Collinsville 55, Jerseyville Jersey 48

Columbia 71, Triad 65, 2OT

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62, Midwest Central 40

Deerfield 74, St. Viator 38

Dixon 49, Rockford Christian 33

Dupo 58, Waterloo Gibault 51

Effingham St. Anthony 57, Tuscola 37

Eisenhower 64, Charleston 14

Erie-Prophetstown 39, Riverdale 25

Eureka 47, Illini Bluffs 42

Fieldcrest 52, Illinois Valley Central 19

Glenbard East 49, Elgin 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant Park 44, Cullom Tri-Point 21

Greenville 61, Vandalia 46

Hall 51, Kewanee 47

Hillsboro 64, Pana 55

Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Indian Creek 24

Hoopeston 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32

Hope Academy 55, Cristo Rey 18

Joliet West 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

Kankakee Grace Christian 36, Clifton Central 34

Kenwood 70, Northside Prep 30

Sports

  • Super Bowl opening night returns with circus atmosphere

  • Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over

  • NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia

  • Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

    • Kirkland Hiawatha def. LaMoille, forfeit

    Lake Forest 46, Grant 27

    Lake Zurich 47, Waukegan 29

    Larkin 61, Bartlett 42

    Lawrenceville 49, Red Hill 33

    Lewistown 67, Farmington 36

    Libertyville 50, Carmel 47

    Macomb 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24

    Marengo 55, Grayslake North 45

    Mascoutah 37, Carbondale 27

    McGivney Catholic High School 62, Altamont 37

    Mississippi Valley Christian 42, Academy 27

    Monmouth-Roseville 60, Orion 27

    Morrison 63, Rockridge 32

    Mt. Pulaski 72, Tri-Valley 62

    Mt. Zion 52, Sullivan 37

    Mundelein 42, Grayslake Central 35

    Nazareth 62, Chicago (Jones) 20

    Newark 59, Earlville 35

    Newton 50, OPH 22

    North Clay 65, Robinson 55

    Oak Lawn Richards 48, Chicago Ag Science 26

    Okawville 39, Breese Central 36

    Olney (Richland County) 38, Centralia 30

    Oneida (ROWVA) 60, Biggsville West Central 52

    Paris 60, Mattoon 46

    Parkview Christian Academy 49, Heritage 37

    Peotone 57, Wilmington 33

    Petersburg PORTA 42, Athens 29

    Princeton 57, Sterling Newman 36

    Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Madison 27

    Red Bud 44, New Athens 39

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18

    River Ridge 60, West Carroll 25

    Roanoke-Benson 44, El Paso-Gridley 29

    Roxana 45, Maryville Christian 38

    Serena 51, Aurora Math-Science 7

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 64, Josephinum 13

    Staunton 48, Carlinville 38

    Stillman Valley 49, Polo 19

    Tremont 64, Havana 42

    Trenton Wesclin 45, East Alton-Wood River 43

    Valmeyer 42, Hancock, Mo. 32

    Waterloo 55, Freeburg 48

    Wauconda 45, Warren 42

    Woodlawn 67, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 37

    Woodstock Marian 56, Westlake 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.