Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 58, East Central 38
Alexandria 62, Detroit Lakes 42
Andover 79, Champlin Park 60
Anoka 62, Coon Rapids 45
Becker 75, North Branch 30
Belle Plaine 45, Tri-City United 43
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Bloomington Jefferson 59
Caledonia 53, Onalaska, Wis. 44
Cambridge-Isanti 77, Hermantown 39
Centennial 75, Park Center 47
Chanhassen 54, Orono 50
Chaska 77, St. Louis Park 42
Chesterton Academy 36, Hmong Academy 22
Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49
Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Mounds View 55
DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 31
Duluth Marshall 71, Ely 62
East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 36
Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 49
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Elk River 70, Osseo 44
Fairmont 60, Worthington 45
Foley 63, Rocori 60
Forest Lake 55, Woodbury 34
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64
Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Watertown-Mayer 39
Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Warroad 52
Grand Rapids 75, Bemidji 50
Greenway 47, Duluth Denfeld 32
Hawley 58, Lake Park-Audubon 43
Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32
Henning 65, Bertha-Hewitt 43
Heritage Christian Academy 68, PACT Charter 46
Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Battle Lake 38
Hills-Beaver Creek 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 49
Holy Angels 36, Robbinsdale Cooper 32
Hopkins 57, Wayzata 50
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47, Medford 36
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 68, Yellow Medicine East 48
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Minneota 44
Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39
Luverne 80, Jackson County Central 50
MACCRAY 50, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40
Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51
Martin County West 72, Mankato Loyola 38
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis North 38
Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 43
Minnetonka 60, Moorhead 35
Minnewaska 53, Barnesville 51
Mounds Park Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 36
Murray County Central 46, Mountain Lake Area 41
Nevis 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 35
New London-Spicer 76, Annandale 37
Norwood-Young America 70, Sibley East 43
Pine River-Backus 90, Laporte 19
Princeton 61, St. Francis 44
Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40
Richfield 50, Bloomington Kennedy 42
Rochester Century 65, Rochester John Marshall 29
Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 49
Roseau 54, East Grand Forks 42
Sauk Centre 63, Osakis 29
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Chisago Lakes 35
Shakopee 57, Edina 56
South Ridge 87, North Woods 59
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Anthony 50
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Red Rock Central 28
Spectrum 50, Legacy Christian 39
Spring Lake Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
St. Croix Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 24
Stillwater 59, Roseville 45
Totino-Grace 57, Rogers 51
Underwood 72, NCEUH 42
United Christian 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Upsala 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49
Visitation 54, Fridley 40
Waconia 70, New Prague 55
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Maple River 52
West Lutheran 53, North Lakes Academy 27
White Bear Lake 58, Irondale 37
Zimmerman 57, Milaca 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breck vs. St. Agnes, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/