Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 58, East Central 38

Alexandria 62, Detroit Lakes 42

Andover 79, Champlin Park 60

Anoka 62, Coon Rapids 45

Becker 75, North Branch 30

Belle Plaine 45, Tri-City United 43

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 73, Bloomington Jefferson 59

Caledonia 53, Onalaska, Wis. 44

Cambridge-Isanti 77, Hermantown 39

Centennial 75, Park Center 47

Chanhassen 54, Orono 50

Chaska 77, St. Louis Park 42

Chesterton Academy 36, Hmong Academy 22

Cleveland 52, St. Clair 49

Cretin-Derham Hall 58, Mounds View 55

DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 31

Duluth Marshall 71, Ely 62

East Ridge 56, Park (Cottage Grove) 36

Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 49

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Elk River 70, Osseo 44

Fairmont 60, Worthington 45

Foley 63, Rocori 60

Forest Lake 55, Woodbury 34

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64

Glencoe-Silver Lake 64, Watertown-Mayer 39

Goodhue 67, Kasson-Mantorville 26

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 74, Warroad 52

Grand Rapids 75, Bemidji 50

Greenway 47, Duluth Denfeld 32

Hawley 58, Lake Park-Audubon 43

Hayfield 53, Bethlehem Academy 32

Henning 65, Bertha-Hewitt 43

Heritage Christian Academy 68, PACT Charter 46

Hillcrest Lutheran 73, Battle Lake 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 49

    • Holy Angels 36, Robbinsdale Cooper 32

    Hopkins 57, Wayzata 50

    Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 47, Medford 36

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 68, Yellow Medicine East 48

    Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Minneota 44

    Lanesboro 60, Schaeffer Academy 39

    Luverne 80, Jackson County Central 50

    MACCRAY 50, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 40

    Mabel-Canton 45, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

    Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51

    Martin County West 72, Mankato Loyola 38

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis North 38

    Minneapolis Washburn 57, Minneapolis South 43

    Minnetonka 60, Moorhead 35

    Minnewaska 53, Barnesville 51

    Mounds Park Academy 72, St. Paul Humboldt 36

    Murray County Central 46, Mountain Lake Area 41

    Nevis 58, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 35

    New London-Spicer 76, Annandale 37

    Norwood-Young America 70, Sibley East 43

    Pine River-Backus 90, Laporte 19

    Princeton 61, St. Francis 44

    Randolph 53, Kenyon-Wanamingo 40

    Richfield 50, Bloomington Kennedy 42

    Rochester Century 65, Rochester John Marshall 29

    Rochester Mayo 74, Northfield 49

    Roseau 54, East Grand Forks 42

    Sauk Centre 63, Osakis 29

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Chisago Lakes 35

    Shakopee 57, Edina 56

    South Ridge 87, North Woods 59

    Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Anthony 50

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Red Rock Central 28

    Spectrum 50, Legacy Christian 39

    Spring Lake Park 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

    St. Croix Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 24

    Stillwater 59, Roseville 45

    Totino-Grace 57, Rogers 51

    Underwood 72, NCEUH 42

    United Christian 57, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

    Upsala 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 49

    Visitation 54, Fridley 40

    Waconia 70, New Prague 55

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 61, Maple River 52

    West Lutheran 53, North Lakes Academy 27

    White Bear Lake 58, Irondale 37

    Zimmerman 57, Milaca 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Breck vs. St. Agnes, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

