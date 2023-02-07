AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Stephen-Argyle 53

Battle Lake 88, Hancock 60

Becker 68, Roseville 63

Breckenridge 59, Frazee 49

Byron 77, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 45

Cambridge-Isanti 53, St. Francis 32

Carlton 60, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 27

Central Minnesota Christian 63, Renville County West 23

Chisago Lakes 52, Milaca 49

Climax/Fisher 57, Red Lake County 54

Cromwell 56, Barnum 53, 2OT

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 40, Liberty Classical 24

East Central 53, McGregor 42

East Grand Forks 55, Kittson County Central 54

Edgerton 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55

Fairmont 53, Waseca 44

Fillmore Central 50, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 19

Fosston 73, Win-E-Mac 28

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Norwood-Young America 59

Goodhue 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 67, Warroad 22

Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33

Hill City/Northland 53, Laporte 38

Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41

Jackson County Central 98, St. James Area 92

Kelliher/Northome 77, Lake of the Woods 42

La Crescent 61, Lewiston-Altura 55

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 37

Lake City 52, Winona Cotter 50

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, St. Clair 37

Lakeville North 62, Lakeville South 55

    • LeRoy-Ostrander 73, United South Central 44

    MACCRAY 57, Dawson-Boyd 53

    Mankato West 64, Albert Lea 28

    Maple River 61, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41

    Martin County West 51, Cleveland 34

    Mayer Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

    Mesabi East 63, Deer River 37

    Minneapolis Southwest 50, Minneapolis Washburn 46

    Minnehaha Academy 92, Duluth Marshall 67

    Minneota 59, Canby 22

    Mound Westonka 84, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 50

    Mounds View 63, Osseo 47

    Mountain Iron-Buhl 76, Ely 58

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 48, Adrian/Ellsworth 32

    Nevis 63, Red Lake 30

    New Life Academy 46, Wabasha-Kellogg 35

    New Ulm Cathedral 48, Springfield 42

    Nicollet 64, AC/GE 49

    Nova Classical Academy 29, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 23

    Paynesville 62, Swanville 43

    Perham 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 36

    Pine City 87, Mille Lacs Co-op 28

    Red Rock Central 39, Murray County Central 37

    Roseau 67, International Falls 49

    Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43

    Sibley East 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 61

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Hills-Beaver Creek 67

    St. Agnes 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

    St. Charles 45, Mabel-Canton 38

    St. Croix Lutheran 76, Concordia Academy 25

    St. Paul Highland Park 60, Washington Tech 37

    Staples-Motley 56, Pillager 49

    Superior, Wis. 55, Esko 34

    Thief River Falls 61, Red Lake Falls 50

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 48, Mankato Loyola 40

    Upsala 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 41

    Verndale 62, Ashby 40

    Visitation 80, Maranatha Christian 51

    Wadena-Deer Creek 69, Bertha-Hewitt 38

    Watertown-Mayer 63, Minneapolis North 26

    Willmar 60, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59

    Yellow Medicine East 71, Lakeview 58

