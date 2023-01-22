AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 70, Oak Hill 48

Anderson Prep Academy 47, Indpls Washington 43

Austin 55, Orleans 46

Bedford N. Lawrence 41, E. Central 37

Bethany Christian 34, Culver Academy 29

Bethesda Christian 61, Traders Point Christian 17

Bloomington South 51, Eastern (Greene) 46

Brown Co. 58, N. Putnam 35

Brownsburg 54, Terre Haute North 21

Cannelton 46, Bloomington Lighthouse 15

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Penn 38

Cascade 64, Plainfield 52

Columbus East 78, Madison 45

Corydon 50, Floyd Central 27

Cowan 39, Knightstown 29

Dubois 53, Perry Central 42

Eastbrook 66, Madison-Grant 35

Elkhart Christian 36, Hamilton 23

Evansville Memorial 66, N. Harrison 49

Fishers 65, Avon 51

Forest Park 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23

Franklin 51, Whiteland 32

Franklin Co. 65, Indpls Chatard 52

Fremont 43, Prairie Hts. 32

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Lakewood Park 36

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Northridge 46

Greensburg 61, Batesville 22

Greenwood Christian 32, Indpls Herron 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage 38, Bluffton 34

Heritage Christian 71, Ft. Wayne South 27

Highland 53, Gary West 9

Huntington North 37, Indpls Cathedral 22

Indian Creek 69, W. Vigo 30

Indpls Park Tudor 63, Horizon Christian 12

Indpls Scecina 61, Indpls Lutheran 42

Jasper 50, Martinsville 23

Jay Co. 81, Southern Wells 19

Sports

  • Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

  • Rybakina beats No. 1 Swiatek to reach Australian Open QF

  • NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

  • Ed Reed leaves Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    • Jennings Co. 65, Warren Central 62

    Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 36

    Lawrence North 63, Indpls Ben Davis 62

    Lawrenceburg 67, S. Dearborn 34

    Logansport 62, Anderson 49

    Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 37

    McCutcheon 48, Western 41

    Mishawaka Marian 84, Ft. Wayne Luers 59

    Mississinewa 63, Elwood 13

    N. Judson 49, Knox 31

    N. Knox 53, Vincennes 39

    N. Miami 62, Wabash 53

    N. Posey 48, Tell City 31

    New Albany 55, Evansville Central 53

    New Palestine 58, Southport 56

    Noblesville 66, Franklin Central 40

    NorthWood 46, Goshen 33

    Northeastern 55, Blue River 41

    Portage 64, Griffith 21

    Providence 42, Oldenburg 35

    Rensselaer 69, Frontier 33

    Richmond 50, Lafayette Jeff 27

    River Forest 49, S. Newton 39

    Riverton Parke 43, S. Vermillion 13

    Rochester 45, Manchester 25

    Salem 46, Mitchell 42

    Shelbyville 66, Delta 31

    Shoals 29, Wood Memorial 27

    Southmont 66, Crawfordsville 34

    Southwestern (Hanover) 62, Rising Sun 46

    Switzerland Co. 43, S. Decatur 37

    Tecumseh 63, Princeton 60

    Tippecanoe Valley 55, Southwood 42

    Tri 68, Shenandoah 26

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Union (Dugger) 46, Martinsville, Ill. 27

    University 51, Lapel 50

    Vincennes (South Knox— 46, Bloomfield 27

    Vincennes Rivet 48, Newton, Ill. 34

    Wapahani 58, Union City 38

    Warsaw 71, Concord 16

    Washington 59, Boonville 29

    Wawasee 38, Plymouth 28

    White River Valley 46, N. Daviess 44

    Whitko 63, Northfield 56

    Woodlan 59, S. Adams 36

    Bi-County Tournament=

    Championship=

    LaVille 43, Bremen 40

    Porter County Tournament=

    Championship=

    S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Kouts 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.