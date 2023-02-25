AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Subdistrict A-2=

Lincoln Southwest 47, Bellevue West 39

Subdistrict A-3=

Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Northeast 50

Subdistrict A-4=

Millard North 62, Omaha Central 47

Subdistrict A-5=

Bellevue East 63, Kearney 44

Subdistrict A-6=

Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln Pius X 35, OT

Subdistrict A-7=

Millard West 60, Lincoln East 50

Class C1 District Final=

C1-1=

North Bend Central 62, Ord 36

C1-2=

Bridgeport 71, Douglas County West 41

C1-3=

Adams Central 71, Syracuse 54

C1-4=

Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47

C1-5=

Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34, OT

C1-6=

Malcolm 44, Platteview 33

C1-7=

Gothenburg 44, Columbus Scotus 36

C1-8=

Yutan 53, Milford 27

Class C2 District Final=

C2-1=

Crofton 39, Freeman 21

C2-2=

Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

C2-3=

Guardian Angels 61, Sutton 29

C2-4=

Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33

C2-5=

Ponca 62, Summerland 39

C2-6=

Southern Valley 45, Archbishop Bergan 42

C2-7=

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon/Rushville 42

C2-8=

Cross County 43, Amherst 40

Class D1 District Final=

D1-1=

Ravenna 54, South Platte 35

D1-2=

Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32

D1-3=

Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

D1-4=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 36

D1-5=

Elmwood-Murdock 54, Sterling 29

    • D1-6=

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Alma 56

    D1-7=

    Johnson-Brock 48, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38

    D1-8=

    Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 45

    Class D2 District Final=

    D2-1=

    Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Osceola 32

    D2-2=

    Shelton 61, Medicine Valley 30

    D2-3=

    St. Mary’s 75, Paxton 42

    D2-4=

    Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29

    D2-5=

    McCool Junction 82, Pleasanton 57

    D2-6=

    Humphrey St. Francis 48, Howells/Dodge 34

    D2-7=

    Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33

    D2-8=

    Overton 54, Wynot 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

