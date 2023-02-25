Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Subdistrict A-2=
Lincoln Southwest 47, Bellevue West 39
Subdistrict A-3=
Lincoln High 54, Lincoln Northeast 50
Subdistrict A-4=
Millard North 62, Omaha Central 47
Subdistrict A-5=
Bellevue East 63, Kearney 44
Subdistrict A-6=
Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln Pius X 35, OT
Subdistrict A-7=
Millard West 60, Lincoln East 50
Class C1 District Final=
C1-1=
North Bend Central 62, Ord 36
C1-2=
Bridgeport 71, Douglas County West 41
C1-3=
Adams Central 71, Syracuse 54
C1-4=
Wahoo 51, Battle Creek 47
C1-5=
Lincoln Christian 37, Wayne 34, OT
C1-6=
Malcolm 44, Platteview 33
C1-7=
Gothenburg 44, Columbus Scotus 36
C1-8=
Yutan 53, Milford 27
Class C2 District Final=
C2-1=
Crofton 39, Freeman 21
C2-2=
Pender 66, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
C2-3=
Guardian Angels 61, Sutton 29
C2-4=
Oakland-Craig 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
C2-5=
Ponca 62, Summerland 39
C2-6=
Southern Valley 45, Archbishop Bergan 42
C2-7=
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Gordon/Rushville 42
C2-8=
Cross County 43, Amherst 40
Class D1 District Final=
D1-1=
Ravenna 54, South Platte 35
D1-2=
Centura 61, Nebraska Christian 32
D1-3=
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 48
D1-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 36
D1-5=
Elmwood-Murdock 54, Sterling 29
D1-6=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70, Alma 56
D1-7=
Johnson-Brock 48, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 38
D1-8=
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Maywood-Hayes Center 45
Class D2 District Final=
D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Osceola 32
D2-2=
Shelton 61, Medicine Valley 30
D2-3=
St. Mary’s 75, Paxton 42
D2-4=
Leyton 46, Parkview Christian 29
D2-5=
McCool Junction 82, Pleasanton 57
D2-6=
Humphrey St. Francis 48, Howells/Dodge 34
D2-7=
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Hay Springs 33
D2-8=
Overton 54, Wynot 36
