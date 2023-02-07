AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 73, Warren Howland 39

Barberton 47, Louisville Aquinas 29

Beechwood, Ky. 64, Cin. Christian 7

Bellaire 45, Hannibal River 44

Beloit W. Branch 53, Carrollton 41

Belpre 50, Caldwell 48

Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32

Bristol 50, Warren JFK 38

Brooklyn 56, Lorain Clearview 24

Bryan 67, Millbury Lake 31

Canfield 51, Louisville 36

Canfield S. Range 42, Struthers 41

Carey 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 16

Cin. Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41

Cols. Franklin Hts. 58, West 5

Convoy Crestview 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 18

Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 38

Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 30

Eastlake North 48, Perry 40

Fostoria 48, Old Fort 26

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Brookfield 42

Girard 60, Niles McKinley 23

Hanoverton United 63, Lisbon David Anderson 13

Lakeside Danbury 80, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 13

Leipsic 38, McComb 37

Lisbon Beaver 50, Minerva 46

Malvern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 5

Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Massillon Jackson 57, Wooster 48

New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56

New Middletown Spring. 45, Atwater Waterloo 38

Newton Falls 39, Campbell Memorial 20

Orwell Grand Valley 45, Windham 39

Poland Seminary 60, Cortland Lakeview 26

Sports

  • Irving trade official as Mavs essentially start season over

  • AP source: NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns to Mat Ishbia

  • Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

  • Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

    • Richmond Edison 46, Madonna, W.Va. 39

    Rootstown 48, Kirtland 32

    Streetsboro 65, Akr. Coventry 40

    Sylvania Northview 37, Oregon Clay 29

    Tol. Christian 61, Miller City 39

    Van Wert 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

    Willard 65, Ashland 59

    Youngs. Liberty 55, Warren Champion 53

    Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Zanesville 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.