Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 73, Warren Howland 39
Barberton 47, Louisville Aquinas 29
Beechwood, Ky. 64, Cin. Christian 7
Bellaire 45, Hannibal River 44
Beloit W. Branch 53, Carrollton 41
Belpre 50, Caldwell 48
Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32
Bristol 50, Warren JFK 38
Brooklyn 56, Lorain Clearview 24
Bryan 67, Millbury Lake 31
Canfield 51, Louisville 36
Canfield S. Range 42, Struthers 41
Carey 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 16
Cin. Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41
Cols. Franklin Hts. 58, West 5
Convoy Crestview 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 18
Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 38
Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 30
Eastlake North 48, Perry 40
Fostoria 48, Old Fort 26
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Brookfield 42
Girard 60, Niles McKinley 23
Hanoverton United 63, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Lakeside Danbury 80, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 13
Leipsic 38, McComb 37
Lisbon Beaver 50, Minerva 46
Malvern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30
Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter’s 5
Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Massillon Jackson 57, Wooster 48
New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56
New Middletown Spring. 45, Atwater Waterloo 38
Newton Falls 39, Campbell Memorial 20
Orwell Grand Valley 45, Windham 39
Poland Seminary 60, Cortland Lakeview 26
Richmond Edison 46, Madonna, W.Va. 39
Rootstown 48, Kirtland 32
Streetsboro 65, Akr. Coventry 40
Sylvania Northview 37, Oregon Clay 29
Tol. Christian 61, Miller City 39
Van Wert 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 44
Willard 65, Ashland 59
Youngs. Liberty 55, Warren Champion 53
Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Zanesville 31
