AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 57, Bay City John Glenn 40

Almont 31, Richmond 28

Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47, Notre Dame Prep 36

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Hastings 33

Battle Creek St. Philip 28, Climax-Scotts 24

Bay City Central 36, Davison 34

Beal City 54, Houghton Lake 50

Bedford 37, Saline 29

Bellaire 40, Fife Lake Forest Area 30

Belleville 65, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23

Berkley 43, Troy Athens 32

Big Rapids 63, Lakeview 22

Bloomfield Hills Marian 48, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43

Bloomingdale 54, Lawrence 51

Bridgman 39, Fennville 7

Brighton 49, Hartland 33

Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 30, Harbor Light Christian 24

Burton Genesee Christian 47, Waterford Our Lady 14

Byron Center 72, Greenville 30

Calumet 59, Escanaba 57

Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 20

Cedar Springs 62, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 38

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea 60, Tecumseh 47

Chesaning 58, Byron 20

Coldwater 31, Parma Western 27

Comstock Park 59, Belding 57

Coopersville 46, Fruitport 32

Corunna 38, Clio 32

Dearborn 48, Westland John Glenn 3

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Redford Union 28

East Jackson 55, Addison 25

East Kentwood 63, Grandville 44

Edison PSA 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 35

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Baby bonanza: Chiefs' Allegretti welcomes Super Bowl twins

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

    • Evart 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35

    Factoryville Christian 59, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 18

    Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Detroit Cass Tech 46

    Fenton 65, Flint Kearsley 30

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Saginaw Heritage 48

    Flint Powers 41, Bay City Western 38

    Flushing 56, Holly 13

    Frankenmuth 40, Saginaw Swan Valley 21

    Fremont 43, Muskegon Orchard View 15

    Garden City 50, Melvindale 25

    Gaylord 50, Traverse City West 31

    Gaylord St. Mary 44, East Jordan 35

    Gobles 45, Delton Kellogg 23

    Goodrich 56, Ortonville Brandon 43

    Grand Blanc 43, Westfield 36

    Grand Haven 47, Caledonia 25

    Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Forest Hills Eastern 40

    Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 48, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 37

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42

    Grand Rapids South Christian 59, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

    Grand Rapids West Catholic 52, Allendale 12

    Grant 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 23

    Grosse Ile 39, Flat Rock 26

    Hamilton 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28

    Hamtramck 57, Detroit University Prep 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hart 51, Mason County Central 32

    Haslett 46, Williamston 36

    Hemlock 72, Standish-Sterling Central 53

    Holland Black River 37, Galesburg-Augusta 28

    Holland Christian 49, Spring Lake 45

    Holland West Ottawa 50, Jenison 34

    Holton 44, Shelby 37

    Howell 55, Novi 43

    Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Onaway 44

    Jackson 56, Adrian 39

    Jackson Northwest 52, Jackson Lumen Christi 25

    Johannesburg-Lewiston 51, Central Lake 23

    Kalamazoo Central 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22

    Kalamazoo Hackett 39, Schoolcraft 28

    Kent City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 29

    Lake City 54, Roscommon 20

    Lake Fenton 82, Owosso 38

    Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Chassell 37

    Lansing Catholic 54, Charlotte 13

    Lapeer 47, Midland 43

    Lawton 55, Constantine 30

    Leland 41, Kingsley 38

    Linden 50, Swartz Creek 14

    Livonia Clarenceville 44, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ludington 52, Manistee 40

    Mancelona 58, Pellston 18

    Maple City Glen Lake 80, Suttons Bay 7

    Marquette 39, Kingsford 31

    Marshall 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

    Martin 43, Saugatuck 36

    Mason 39, Fowlerville 28

    McBain 63, Leroy Pine River 15

    Midland Bullock Creek 39, Millington 37

    Midland Calvary Baptist 55, Tawas 29

    Monroe 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 32

    Montague 54, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 30

    Mount Pleasant 55, Midland Dow 48

    Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Grand Rapids Union 30

    Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 54

    Newaygo 46, Howard City Tri-County 32

    Niles Brandywine 30, Dowagiac Union 25

    North Farmington 32, Birmingham Seaholm 17

    Northville 43, Salem 30

    Olivet 34, Lansing Christian 20

    Otisville Lakeville 31, New Lothrop 19

    Otsego 45, Eddies 30

    Ovid-Elsie 43, Durand 41

    Oxford 46, Harper Woods 31

    Petoskey 53, Alpena 28

    Plainwell 54, Paw Paw 51

    Plymouth Christian 50, Lenawee Christian 49

    Portage Central 40, Portage Northern 32

    Portland 45, Ionia 39

    Ravenna 45, Hesperia 20

    Rochester 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rockford 59, Hudsonville 40

    Romulus 62, Redford Thurston 26

    Saginaw Arthur Hill 59, Saginaw 33

    Saginaw Arts and Science 63, Carrollton 57, OT

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Saginaw Nouvel 17

    South Lyon East 52, South Lyon 40

    Southfield Christian 56, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 20

    Sparta 58, Kelloggsville 23

    St. Joseph 54, Mattawan 50

    Stockbridge 57, Leslie 44

    Sturgis 57, Niles 50

    Traverse City Central 43, Cadillac 26

    Trenton 43, Brownstown Woodhaven 42, OT

    Vicksburg 63, Three Rivers 39

    Waterford Mott 26, Waterford Kettering 25

    Watervliet 48, Allegan 33

    Wayland Union 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42

    Wayne Memorial 44, Dearborn Fordson 36

    West Bloomfield 80, Southfield 32

    White Lake Lakeland 34, Milford 29, OT

    Whitmore Lake 40, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 26

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grandville Calvin Christian 57

    Yale 58, Genesee 35

    Zeeland East 46, Holland 26

    Zeeland West 58, Muskegon 50

    Zion Christian 56, West Michigan Aviation 51

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

    Detroit HFA vs. Detroit University Science, ccd.

    Ellsworth vs. Alba, ccd.

    Montrose vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

    Wyoming Lee vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.