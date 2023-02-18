AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barneveld 59, Monticello 19

Belmont 49, Shullsburg 39

Black Hawk 61, Juda 20

Boscobel 57, Southwestern 45

Brodhead 47, Jefferson 40

Brookfield East 56, Wauwatosa West 18

Crandon 50, Florence 27

Darlington 63, Riverdale 24

De Pere 65, Sheboygan North 40

DeForest 73, Fort Atkinson 29

Deerfield 61, Johnson Creek 30

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Chippewa Falls 27

Evansville 47, East Troy 40

Flambeau 58, Cornell 41

Franklin 66, Kenosha Bradford 49

Grafton 79, Hartford Union 69

Grantsburg 48, Clear Lake 44

Greenfield 56, Lake Country Lutheran 50

Heritage Christian 59, Saint Francis 37

Hudson 72, Eau Claire North 41

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha West 72

Laconia 75, Campbellsport 21

Lakeland 87, Northland Pines 36

Living Word Lutheran 59, Kenosha Christian Life 43

Martin Luther 60, Racine Lutheran 53

Menomonee Falls 63, Wauwatosa West 45

Menomonie 66, River Falls 33

Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 29

Mosinee 48, Medford Area 33

New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Brown Deer 35

North Fond du Lac 51, Mayville 39

Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Tremper 31

Oconomowoc 62, Waukesha North 49

Palmyra-Eagle 53, Williams Bay 40

Pewaukee 85, Greenfield 40

Pius XI Catholic 72, Shorewood 57

Rhinelander 50, Antigo 47

River Ridge 61, Benton 38

    • Royall 67, La Farge 51

    Sauk Prairie 49, Edgewood 43

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 31

    Siren 54, Shell Lake 31

    Turtle Lake 44, Northwood 22

    Union Grove 83, Delavan-Darien 44

    Unity 34, Luck 25

    Waterloo 51, Belleville 45

    Watertown 64, Stoughton 44

    Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 50, Waupaca First Baptist Christian 40

    Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 48

    Webster 39, Frederic 37

    Westosha Central 47, Badger 42

    Wilmot Union 54, Elkhorn Area 48

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 57, St. Marys Springs 44

    Winneconne 51, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 36

    Winter 62, New Auburn 42

