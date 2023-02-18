Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barneveld 59, Monticello 19
Belmont 49, Shullsburg 39
Black Hawk 61, Juda 20
Boscobel 57, Southwestern 45
Brodhead 47, Jefferson 40
Brookfield East 56, Wauwatosa West 18
Crandon 50, Florence 27
Darlington 63, Riverdale 24
De Pere 65, Sheboygan North 40
DeForest 73, Fort Atkinson 29
Deerfield 61, Johnson Creek 30
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Chippewa Falls 27
Evansville 47, East Troy 40
Flambeau 58, Cornell 41
Franklin 66, Kenosha Bradford 49
Grafton 79, Hartford Union 69
Grantsburg 48, Clear Lake 44
Greenfield 56, Lake Country Lutheran 50
Heritage Christian 59, Saint Francis 37
Hudson 72, Eau Claire North 41
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha West 72
Laconia 75, Campbellsport 21
Lakeland 87, Northland Pines 36
Living Word Lutheran 59, Kenosha Christian Life 43
Martin Luther 60, Racine Lutheran 53
Menomonee Falls 63, Wauwatosa West 45
Menomonie 66, River Falls 33
Milwaukee South 52, Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 29
Mosinee 48, Medford Area 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 78, Brown Deer 35
North Fond du Lac 51, Mayville 39
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Tremper 31
Oconomowoc 62, Waukesha North 49
Palmyra-Eagle 53, Williams Bay 40
Pewaukee 85, Greenfield 40
Pius XI Catholic 72, Shorewood 57
Rhinelander 50, Antigo 47
River Ridge 61, Benton 38
Royall 67, La Farge 51
Sauk Prairie 49, Edgewood 43
Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Manitowoc Lutheran 31
Siren 54, Shell Lake 31
Turtle Lake 44, Northwood 22
Union Grove 83, Delavan-Darien 44
Unity 34, Luck 25
Waterloo 51, Belleville 45
Watertown 64, Stoughton 44
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 50, Waupaca First Baptist Christian 40
Wauwatosa East 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 48
Webster 39, Frederic 37
Westosha Central 47, Badger 42
Wilmot Union 54, Elkhorn Area 48
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 57, St. Marys Springs 44
Winneconne 51, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 36
Winter 62, New Auburn 42
