Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 1, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 8=

First Round=

Buffalo 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 50

Class AAA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Jordan 70, Worthington 31

Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46

Marshall 49, New Ulm 44

St. Peter 61, New Prague 53

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Monticello 60, Big Lake 35

Zimmerman 79, St. Francis 62

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 34

Hibbing 53, North Branch 38

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Caledonia 72, Lake City 61

Rochester Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 41

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 43, Tri-City United 33

Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 38

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Medford 31

New Richland-H-E-G 75, Maple River 47

Norwood-Young America 54, Sibley East 37

Waseca 62, Blue Earth Area 29

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Fairmont 65, Pipestone 64

Luverne 70, St. James Area 45

Montevideo 57, West Central 49

New London-Spicer 56, Litchfield 40

Section 4=

First Round=

Minneapolis Edison 33, North Lakes Academy 29

St. Paul Academy 58, Math and Science Academy 50

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 54, Fillmore Central 46

Lanesboro 55, Kingsland 49

Section 2=

Second Round=

BOLD 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 83, Cleveland 26

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Central Minnesota Christian 36

    • Mayer-Lutheran 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 44, Martin County West 40

    Sleepy Eye 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27

    Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, New Ulm Cathedral 23

    Section 3=

    Quarterfinal=

    Edgerton 53, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41

    Lac qui Parle Valley 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38

    Minneota 56, MACCRAY 46

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

    Section 8=

    First Round=

    Bagley 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

    Northern Freeze 65, Climax/Fisher 41

    Red Lake Falls 63, Lake of the Woods 41

    Win-E-Mac 53, Blackduck 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

