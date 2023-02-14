Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Annawan 56, Wethersfield 33
Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Armstrong 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 19
Biggsville West Central 67, Lewistown 55
Brimfield 59, Oneida (ROWVA) 37
Calhoun 45, Maryville Christian 32
Carlyle 61, Metro-East Lutheran 17
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Heyworth 40
Christopher 52, Wayne City 17
Cissna Park 58, Milford 17
Colfax Ridgeview 52, Lexington 50
Effingham St. Anthony 63, Farina South Central 31
Fenger 76, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 20
Freeport (Aquin) 39, Dakota 22
Galena 63, Warren 22
Goreville 84, Cobden 28
Grant Park 38, Kankakee Grace Christian 36
Harvest Christian Academy 42, Yorkville Christian 41
Havana 49, Abingdon 25
Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Westminster Christian 17
Hope Academy 76, Universal 15
Marissa/Coulterville 38, Waterloo Gibault 23
McGivney Catholic High School 84, Bunker Hill 19
Mendon Unity 58, Spoon River Valley 30
Mounds Meridian 62, Cairo 43
Mt. Pulaski 53, LeRoy 27
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 73, West Prairie 39
Newark 64, St. Bede 55
Orangeville 52, Pearl City 20
Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38
Pecatonica 49, Alden-Hebron 26
Putnam County 27, Midland 22
River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, Lanark Eastland 28
Serena 56, Dwight 25
Shiloh 53, Okaw Valley 30
Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41
Walther Christian Academy 67, Lombard (CPSA) 16
Watseka (coop) 53, Cullom Tri-Point 33
Willows 74, Schaumburg Christian 15
Winchester (West Central) 41, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 33
Woodlawn 52, Bluford Webber 34
Class 2A=
ALAH 51, Tri-Valley 38
Alton Marquette 48, Gillespie 45
Breese Central 49, Nashville 34
Camp Point Central 36, Pleasant Plains 35
Canton 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 35
Carterville 49, Hamilton County 29
Chicago (Butler) 67, Southland 25
Chicago (Clark) 54, North Lawndale 44
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 39, Chicago (Ogden International) 33
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Normal University 27
Dyett 59, Chicago-University 37
Eureka 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 53
Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36
Fithian Oakwood 49, Gilman Iroquois West 46
Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29
Hoopeston 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44
Joliet Catholic 53, Westmont 28
Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Clifton Central 29
Massac County 67, Vienna 53
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30
Mt. Carmel 44, Fairfield 36
Newton 50, Vandalia 46
Paris 46, Sullivan 36
Petersburg PORTA 40, Athens 18
Phillips 62, Chicago (Soto) High School 9
Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26
Quincy Notre Dame 79, Warsaw West Hancock 33
Robinson 51, Salem 40
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Illini West (Carthage) 26
Seneca 58, Beecher 22
St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Staunton 32, Roxana 22
Teutopolis 48, Carmi White County 34
Tremont 73, Macomb 58
Class 3A=
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Chicago (Goode) 15
De La Salle 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41
Deerfield 87, Crystal Lake South 33
Dunlap 46, Richwoods 40
East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74, OT
Effingham 87, Charleston 15
Elmwood Park 40, Prosser 33
Englewood STEM 23, Bogan 10
Evergreen Park 51, Chicago Ag Science 38
Grayslake North 39, Cary-Grove 37
Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 42
Hyde Park 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14
Kankakee 61, Thornridge 24
Marion 53, Herrin 38
Mascoutah 61, Cahokia 26
Mattoon 63, Olney (Richland County) 38
Montini 79, Bensenville (Fenton) 39
Morgan Park 49, Brooks Academy 21
Mount Vernon 71, Carbondale 33
Northside Prep 55, Chicago Little Village 9
Oak Lawn Richards 50, Thornton Fractional North 48
Peoria (H.S.) 61, Metamora 27
Peoria Notre Dame 47, Morton 17
River Forest Trinity 49, CICS-Northtown 5
Washington 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 40
Waterloo 68, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54
Westinghouse 55, Lake View 20
Class 4A=
Barrington 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 15
Batavia 63, West Chicago 25
Bolingbrook 62, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23
Downers North 58, Downers South 50
Dundee-Crown 41, McHenry 35
Elk Grove 49, New Trier 16
Fremd 88, Zion Benton 35
Glenbard West 64, Glenbard East 40
Glenbrook North 52, Chicago (Lane) 42
Glenbrook South 61, Niles North 32
Hersey 66, Buffalo Grove 26
Hinsdale Central 64, Riverside-Brookfield 57
Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Rich Township 16
Hononegah 54, Rockford Auburn 34
Joliet West 40, Joliet Central 28
Kenwood 86, OPRF 42
Lake Park 68, Glenbard North 63
Libertyville 74, Waukegan 21
Lincoln Way Central 63, Shepard 30
Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 39
Lyons 67, Proviso West 31
Machesney Park Harlem 47, Hampshire 37
Maine South 60, Lincoln Park 17
Maine West 41, Taft 40
Marist 47, Andrew 41
Naperville Central 70, Aurora (West Aurora) 48
Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Oswego East 50
Naperville North 61, Metea Valley 32
Plainfield East 78, Plainfield Central 51
Prospect 68, Round Lake 43
Rolling Meadows 37, Mundelein 31
Schaumburg 60, Wheaton Warrenville South 57
Simeon 62, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 52
United Township High School 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41
Warren Township 41, Palatine 35
Waubonsie Valley 74, Aurora (East) 45
York 55, Von Steuben 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com