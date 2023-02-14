AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Annawan 56, Wethersfield 33

Arcola 46, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Armstrong 47, Catlin (Salt Fork) 19

Biggsville West Central 67, Lewistown 55

Brimfield 59, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Calhoun 45, Maryville Christian 32

Carlyle 61, Metro-East Lutheran 17

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 53, Heyworth 40

Christopher 52, Wayne City 17

Cissna Park 58, Milford 17

Colfax Ridgeview 52, Lexington 50

Effingham St. Anthony 63, Farina South Central 31

Fenger 76, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 20

Freeport (Aquin) 39, Dakota 22

Galena 63, Warren 22

Goreville 84, Cobden 28

Grant Park 38, Kankakee Grace Christian 36

Harvest Christian Academy 42, Yorkville Christian 41

Havana 49, Abingdon 25

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Westminster Christian 17

Hope Academy 76, Universal 15

Marissa/Coulterville 38, Waterloo Gibault 23

McGivney Catholic High School 84, Bunker Hill 19

Mendon Unity 58, Spoon River Valley 30

Mounds Meridian 62, Cairo 43

Mt. Pulaski 53, LeRoy 27

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 73, West Prairie 39

Newark 64, St. Bede 55

Orangeville 52, Pearl City 20

Ottawa Marquette 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

Pecatonica 49, Alden-Hebron 26

Putnam County 27, Midland 22

River Ridge/Scales Mound 54, Lanark Eastland 28

    • Serena 56, Dwight 25

    Shiloh 53, Okaw Valley 30

    Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41

    Walther Christian Academy 67, Lombard (CPSA) 16

    Watseka (coop) 53, Cullom Tri-Point 33

    Willows 74, Schaumburg Christian 15

    Winchester (West Central) 41, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 33

    Woodlawn 52, Bluford Webber 34

    Class 2A=

    ALAH 51, Tri-Valley 38

    Alton Marquette 48, Gillespie 45

    Breese Central 49, Nashville 34

    Camp Point Central 36, Pleasant Plains 35

    Canton 41, Peoria Heights-Quest Charter Coop 35

    Carterville 49, Hamilton County 29

    Chicago (Butler) 67, Southland 25

    Chicago (Clark) 54, North Lawndale 44

    Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 39, Chicago (Ogden International) 33

    Deer Creek-Mackinaw 53, Normal University 27

    Dyett 59, Chicago-University 37

    Eureka 55, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

    Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36

    Fithian Oakwood 49, Gilman Iroquois West 46

    Freeburg 51, Pinckneyville 29

    Hoopeston 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

    Joliet Catholic 53, Westmont 28

    Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Clifton Central 29

    Massac County 67, Vienna 53

    Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30

    Mt. Carmel 44, Fairfield 36

    Newton 50, Vandalia 46

    Paris 46, Sullivan 36

    Petersburg PORTA 40, Athens 18

    Phillips 62, Chicago (Soto) High School 9

    Princeton 57, Bureau Valley 26

    Quincy Notre Dame 79, Warsaw West Hancock 33

    Robinson 51, Salem 40

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34, Illini West (Carthage) 26

    Seneca 58, Beecher 22

    St. Joseph-Ogden 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

    Staunton 32, Roxana 22

    Teutopolis 48, Carmi White County 34

    Tremont 73, Macomb 58

    Class 3A=

    Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 65, Chicago (Goode) 15

    De La Salle 61, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41

    Deerfield 87, Crystal Lake South 33

    Dunlap 46, Richwoods 40

    East St. Louis 78, Taylorville 74, OT

    Effingham 87, Charleston 15

    Elmwood Park 40, Prosser 33

    Englewood STEM 23, Bogan 10

    Evergreen Park 51, Chicago Ag Science 38

    Grayslake North 39, Cary-Grove 37

    Highland 63, Jerseyville Jersey 42

    Hyde Park 77, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14

    Kankakee 61, Thornridge 24

    Marion 53, Herrin 38

    Mascoutah 61, Cahokia 26

    Mattoon 63, Olney (Richland County) 38

    Montini 79, Bensenville (Fenton) 39

    Morgan Park 49, Brooks Academy 21

    Mount Vernon 71, Carbondale 33

    Northside Prep 55, Chicago Little Village 9

    Oak Lawn Richards 50, Thornton Fractional North 48

    Peoria (H.S.) 61, Metamora 27

    Peoria Notre Dame 47, Morton 17

    River Forest Trinity 49, CICS-Northtown 5

    Washington 57, Bartonville (Limestone) 40

    Waterloo 68, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54

    Westinghouse 55, Lake View 20

    Class 4A=

    Barrington 51, Algonquin (Jacobs) 15

    Batavia 63, West Chicago 25

    Bolingbrook 62, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 23

    Downers North 58, Downers South 50

    Dundee-Crown 41, McHenry 35

    Elk Grove 49, New Trier 16

    Fremd 88, Zion Benton 35

    Glenbard West 64, Glenbard East 40

    Glenbrook North 52, Chicago (Lane) 42

    Glenbrook South 61, Niles North 32

    Hersey 66, Buffalo Grove 26

    Hinsdale Central 64, Riverside-Brookfield 57

    Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Rich Township 16

    Hononegah 54, Rockford Auburn 34

    Joliet West 40, Joliet Central 28

    Kenwood 86, OPRF 42

    Lake Park 68, Glenbard North 63

    Libertyville 74, Waukegan 21

    Lincoln Way Central 63, Shepard 30

    Lincoln-Way East 45, Lockport 39

    Lyons 67, Proviso West 31

    Machesney Park Harlem 47, Hampshire 37

    Maine South 60, Lincoln Park 17

    Maine West 41, Taft 40

    Marist 47, Andrew 41

    Naperville Central 70, Aurora (West Aurora) 48

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 56, Oswego East 50

    Naperville North 61, Metea Valley 32

    Plainfield East 78, Plainfield Central 51

    Prospect 68, Round Lake 43

    Rolling Meadows 37, Mundelein 31

    Schaumburg 60, Wheaton Warrenville South 57

    Simeon 62, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 52

    United Township High School 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

    Warren Township 41, Palatine 35

    Waubonsie Valley 74, Aurora (East) 45

    York 55, Von Steuben 24

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.