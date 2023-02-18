Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35
Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60
Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63
Blaine 49, Centennial 31
Blake 44, Breck 34
Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40
Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29
Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Delano 69, Big Lake 18
Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
Hayfield 57, Randolph 55
Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36
Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47
Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46
Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63
Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55
Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43
Milaca 56, Mora 27
Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31
New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33
Orono 57, Waconia 55
Pierz 36, Little Falls 34
Princeton 49, North Branch 40
Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55
Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47
Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58
Rogers 68, Anoka 65
Rosemount 49, Eastview 42
Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40
Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34
Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49
Simley 47, Two Rivers 40
South Ridge 58, East Central 28
Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37
Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48
Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57
St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62
Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32
Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35
White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45
Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46
Zimmerman 62, Foley 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. Concordia Academy, ppd.
___
