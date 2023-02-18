AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60

Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63

Blaine 49, Centennial 31

Blake 44, Breck 34

Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40

Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29

Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Delano 69, Big Lake 18

Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

Hayfield 57, Randolph 55

Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36

Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47

Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46

Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63

Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55

Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43

Milaca 56, Mora 27

Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31

New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33

Orono 57, Waconia 55

Pierz 36, Little Falls 34

Princeton 49, North Branch 40

Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55

Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47

Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58

Rogers 68, Anoka 65

Rosemount 49, Eastview 42

Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40

Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34

Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49

Simley 47, Two Rivers 40

South Ridge 58, East Central 28

Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

    • Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48

    Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

    St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57

    St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62

    Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32

    Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35

    White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45

    Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46

    Zimmerman 62, Foley 58

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.

    St. Paul Harding vs. Concordia Academy, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

