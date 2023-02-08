Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 73, Bagley 48
Albany 73, Mora 24
Austin 57, Rochester Century 27
BOLD 68, West Central 66
Becker 64, Chisago Lakes 20
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 83, New Prague 45
Big Lake 32, North Branch 31
Blake 51, Maple Lake 46
Blooming Prairie 49, Randolph 34
Bloomington Jefferson 65, Chanhassen 58
Bloomington Kennedy 66, Columbia Heights 40
Breck 77, Brooklyn Center 75
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 32
Burnsville 71, Farmington 65
Chaska 71, Orono 42
Cheney, Kan. 51, Belle Plaine 29
Cloquet 64, Duluth Denfeld 20
Concordia Academy 73, St. Paul Highland Park 37
Coon Rapids 76, Blaine 73
Cretin-Derham Hall 60, Maranatha Christian 53
Crosby-Ironton 79, Aitkin 23
DeLaSalle 77, Holy Angels 60
Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Crookston 48
Duluth Marshall 76, Hibbing 66
Eastview 49, Eagan 45
Fairmont 72, Jackson County Central 50
Foley 44, Pierz 38
Fosston 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47
Fridley 54, St. Anthony 43
Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, Dassel-Cokato 15
Goodhue 63, Winona Cotter 42
Grand Rapids 68, Duluth East 45
Hancock 76, Rothsay 28
Hastings 68, North St. Paul 52
Hawley 65, Pelican Rapids 59
Hayfield 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45
Henning 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 23
Heritage Christian Academy 59, West Lutheran 35
High School for Recording Arts 55, Hmong Academy 20
Hill-Murray 60, Two Rivers 24
Holy Family Catholic 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52
Hopkins 64, Eden Prairie 58
Hutchinson 57, Delano 56
Jordan 58, Mound Westonka 49
Kasson-Mantorville 55, Cannon Falls 36
Lake City 48, Pine Island 45
Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58
Litchfield 48, Annandale 33
Mahtomedi 62, South St. Paul 25
Mankato East 49, Rochester Mayo 47
Mankato West 46, Faribault 37
Maple Grove 54, Centennial 49
Maple River 64, Belle Plaine 55
Martin County West 63, Luverne 23
Milaca 64, Little Falls 49
Minneapolis Roosevelt 72, Minneapolis North 35
Minneapolis South 43, Minneapolis Washburn 41
Minnehaha Academy 81, Mounds Park Academy 53
Minnetonka 78, Buffalo 27
Montevideo 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49
Monticello 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 49
New London-Spicer 83, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29
New Richland-H-E-G 79, Medford 32
Nova Classical Academy 25, Avail Academy 20
Osseo 66, Champlin Park 63
Owatonna 55, Northfield 32
Park Christian 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 56
Pine City 56, Braham 48
Prior Lake 82, Apple Valley 69
Providence Academy 72, Edina 46
Renville County West 49, Ortonville 38
Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, Totino-Grace 62
Robbinsdale Cooper 65, Richfield 45
Rochester John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66
Rogers 69, Park Center 68
Rosemount 40, Shakopee 31
Royalton 57, Rush City 37
Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Princeton 34
Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 35
Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Fergus Falls 50
Sleepy Eye 81, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61
South Ridge 73, Chisholm 41
Spectrum 47, United Christian 25
Spring Grove 73, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47
Spring Lake Park 69, Elk River 65
St. Croix Prep 72, St. Paul Academy 39
St. Michael-Albertville 77, Wayzata 53
St. Paul Humboldt 74, Hiawatha Collegiate 18
St. Peter 70, Byron 60
Stewartville 56, Rochester Lourdes 49
Tartan 49, Simley 42
Thief River Falls 54, Sacred Heart 34
Tri-City United 69, Blue Earth Area 48
Two Harbors 57, Cook County 19
Underwood 62, Brandon-Evansville 21
Waconia 65, St. Louis Park 63
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Cass Lake-Bena 44
Watertown-Mayer 62, Rockford 21
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Battle Lake 39
Windom 57, Mountain Lake Area 54
Woodbury 96, St. Paul Central 24
Worthington 63, Pipestone 62
Zimmerman 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/