Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 73, Bagley 48

Albany 73, Mora 24

Austin 57, Rochester Century 27

BOLD 68, West Central 66

Becker 64, Chisago Lakes 20

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 83, New Prague 45

Big Lake 32, North Branch 31

Blake 51, Maple Lake 46

Blooming Prairie 49, Randolph 34

Bloomington Jefferson 65, Chanhassen 58

Bloomington Kennedy 66, Columbia Heights 40

Breck 77, Brooklyn Center 75

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 32

Burnsville 71, Farmington 65

Chaska 71, Orono 42

Cheney, Kan. 51, Belle Plaine 29

Cloquet 64, Duluth Denfeld 20

Concordia Academy 73, St. Paul Highland Park 37

Coon Rapids 76, Blaine 73

Cretin-Derham Hall 60, Maranatha Christian 53

Crosby-Ironton 79, Aitkin 23

DeLaSalle 77, Holy Angels 60

Detroit Lakes 59, Pequot Lakes 56

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Crookston 48

Duluth Marshall 76, Hibbing 66

Eastview 49, Eagan 45

Fairmont 72, Jackson County Central 50

Foley 44, Pierz 38

Fosston 58, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 47

Fridley 54, St. Anthony 43

Glencoe-Silver Lake 52, Dassel-Cokato 15

Goodhue 63, Winona Cotter 42

Grand Rapids 68, Duluth East 45

Hancock 76, Rothsay 28

Hastings 68, North St. Paul 52

Hawley 65, Pelican Rapids 59

Hayfield 51, Kenyon-Wanamingo 45

Henning 61, Browerville/Eagle Valley 23

    • Heritage Christian Academy 59, West Lutheran 35

    High School for Recording Arts 55, Hmong Academy 20

    Hill-Murray 60, Two Rivers 24

    Holy Family Catholic 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

    Hopkins 64, Eden Prairie 58

    Hutchinson 57, Delano 56

    Jordan 58, Mound Westonka 49

    Kasson-Mantorville 55, Cannon Falls 36

    Lake City 48, Pine Island 45

    Lanesboro 69, Lewiston-Altura 58

    Litchfield 48, Annandale 33

    Mahtomedi 62, South St. Paul 25

    Mankato East 49, Rochester Mayo 47

    Mankato West 46, Faribault 37

    Maple Grove 54, Centennial 49

    Maple River 64, Belle Plaine 55

    Martin County West 63, Luverne 23

    Milaca 64, Little Falls 49

    Minneapolis Roosevelt 72, Minneapolis North 35

    Minneapolis South 43, Minneapolis Washburn 41

    Minnehaha Academy 81, Mounds Park Academy 53

    Minnetonka 78, Buffalo 27

    Montevideo 75, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49

    Monticello 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

    New London-Spicer 83, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29

    New Richland-H-E-G 79, Medford 32

    Nova Classical Academy 25, Avail Academy 20

    Osseo 66, Champlin Park 63

    Owatonna 55, Northfield 32

    Park Christian 60, Mahnomen/Waubun 56

    Pine City 56, Braham 48

    Prior Lake 82, Apple Valley 69

    Providence Academy 72, Edina 46

    Renville County West 49, Ortonville 38

    Robbinsdale Armstrong 73, Totino-Grace 62

    Robbinsdale Cooper 65, Richfield 45

    Rochester John Marshall 67, Albert Lea 66

    Rogers 69, Park Center 68

    Rosemount 40, Shakopee 31

    Royalton 57, Rush City 37

    Sartell-St. Stephen 71, Princeton 34

    Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 35

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 60, Fergus Falls 50

    Sleepy Eye 81, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61

    South Ridge 73, Chisholm 41

    Spectrum 47, United Christian 25

    Spring Grove 73, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 47

    Spring Lake Park 69, Elk River 65

    St. Croix Prep 72, St. Paul Academy 39

    St. Michael-Albertville 77, Wayzata 53

    St. Paul Humboldt 74, Hiawatha Collegiate 18

    St. Peter 70, Byron 60

    Stewartville 56, Rochester Lourdes 49

    Tartan 49, Simley 42

    Thief River Falls 54, Sacred Heart 34

    Tri-City United 69, Blue Earth Area 48

    Two Harbors 57, Cook County 19

    Underwood 62, Brandon-Evansville 21

    Waconia 65, St. Louis Park 63

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 62, Cass Lake-Bena 44

    Watertown-Mayer 62, Rockford 21

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 78, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 44

    Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Battle Lake 39

    Windom 57, Mountain Lake Area 54

    Woodbury 96, St. Paul Central 24

    Worthington 63, Pipestone 62

    Zimmerman 57, St. Cloud Cathedral 46

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

