Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic City 64, Holy Spirit 47
Butler 47, Garfield 26
Caldwell 51, Nutley 30
Camden 65, Westampton Tech 58
Cedar Grove 45, West Caldwell Tech 18
Colonia 38, Old Bridge 27
Cresskill 52, Paramus Catholic 40
DePaul Catholic 41, Passaic 30
Delsea 53, Bishop Eustace Prep 49
Demarest 44, Emerson 30
Dumont 60, New Milford 22
Eastside Paterson 56, Passaic Valley 26
Ewing 58, Trenton Central 30
Franklin 43, Immaculata 21
Haddonfield 42, Gloucester Catholic 38
High Point 42, Hanover Park 41
Highland 47, Holy Cross Prep 37
Hightstown 66, Robbinsville 33
Hillsborough 52, Marlboro 51
Hoboken 41, North Bergen 29
Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. 57, Salem County Vo-Tech 50
Howell 55, Ranney 41
Hudson Catholic 49, Ferris 15
Hunterdon Central 46, Delaware Valley Regional 39
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 73, Columbia 25
Immaculate Heart 53, Pascack Valley 47
Irvington 54, West Side 19
Jackson Memorial 66, Shore Regional 56
Jefferson 47, Hackettstown 30
Johnson 44, Oak Knoll 42
Jonathan Dayton 54, South Hunterdon 31
Kinnelon 65, Whippany Park 28
Lenape 52, Clearview Regional 35
Lincoln 38, Memorial 27
Long Branch 50, Keyport 25
Lyndhurst 31, Pascack Hills 23
Mahwah 34, Park Ridge 27
Mainland Regional 42, Our Lady of Mercy 25
Manville 35, Henry Hudson 27
Mendham 48, North Hunterdon 36
Middle Township 42, Absegami 35
Millburn 62, North Star Academy 49
Monroe 58, Edison 39
Montclair 47, Bergen Tech 19
Morris Tech 39, Mountain Lakes 33
Mount Olive 38, Dover 22
Mt. St. Mary 50, Bernards 43
Newark Central 53, Glen Ridge 25
Newark East Side 54, American History 45
Newton 57, Belvidere 48
Northern Burlington 65, Florence 12
Notre Dame 44, Allentown 42
Paramus 46, Ramsey 37
Parsippany 51, Roselle Park 26
Passaic Charter 48, West Milford 45
Paul VI 72, Rutgers Prep 67
Pennington 66, Trenton Catholic 56
Pennsville Memorial 46, Bridgeton 39
Pequannock 60, Morris Hills 51
Perth Amboy Tech 36, Noor-Ul-Iman School 17
Pingry 54, Somerville 34
Plainfield 54, Linden 47
Pope John XXIII 68, Phillipsburg 30
Princeton 48, Princeton Day 32
Ramapo 68, Fort Lee 35
Ridge 59, Bound Brook 38
Ridgewood 51, Indian Hills 41
River Dell 55, Northern Highlands 44
Saddle River Day 65, Old Tappan 40
Shawnee 55, Woodbury 44
South Brunswick 73, East Brunswick 70
Sparta 53, Voorhees 45
St. Dominic 48, Weehawken 12
St. Elizabeth 54, Lenape Valley 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 86, Middlesex 63
Steinert 48, Lawrence 33
Sterling 50, Palmyra 19
Summit 50, Paterson Kennedy 30
Teaneck 68, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 61
Timber Creek 55, Medford Tech 40
Toms River North 46, Colts Neck 38
University 51, West Orange 33
Verona 36, West Essex 31
Waldwick 47, Pompton Lakes 36
Wallkill Valley 45, Vernon 35
Wayne Hills 48, Passaic Tech 32
Wayne Valley 39, Lakeland 30
West Deptford 40, Rancocas Valley 27
West Morris 34, Westwood 30
Wildwood Catholic 79, Ocean City 60
Winslow 46, Haddon Township 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/