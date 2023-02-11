AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic City 64, Holy Spirit 47

Butler 47, Garfield 26

Caldwell 51, Nutley 30

Camden 65, Westampton Tech 58

Cedar Grove 45, West Caldwell Tech 18

Colonia 38, Old Bridge 27

Cresskill 52, Paramus Catholic 40

DePaul Catholic 41, Passaic 30

Delsea 53, Bishop Eustace Prep 49

Demarest 44, Emerson 30

Dumont 60, New Milford 22

Eastside Paterson 56, Passaic Valley 26

Ewing 58, Trenton Central 30

Franklin 43, Immaculata 21

Haddonfield 42, Gloucester Catholic 38

High Point 42, Hanover Park 41

Highland 47, Holy Cross Prep 37

Hightstown 66, Robbinsville 33

Hillsborough 52, Marlboro 51

Hoboken 41, North Bergen 29

Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. 57, Salem County Vo-Tech 50

Howell 55, Ranney 41

Hudson Catholic 49, Ferris 15

Hunterdon Central 46, Delaware Valley Regional 39

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 73, Columbia 25

Immaculate Heart 53, Pascack Valley 47

Irvington 54, West Side 19

Jackson Memorial 66, Shore Regional 56

Jefferson 47, Hackettstown 30

Johnson 44, Oak Knoll 42

Jonathan Dayton 54, South Hunterdon 31

Kinnelon 65, Whippany Park 28

Lenape 52, Clearview Regional 35

Lincoln 38, Memorial 27

Long Branch 50, Keyport 25

Lyndhurst 31, Pascack Hills 23

Mahwah 34, Park Ridge 27

Mainland Regional 42, Our Lady of Mercy 25

    • Manville 35, Henry Hudson 27

    Mendham 48, North Hunterdon 36

    Middle Township 42, Absegami 35

    Millburn 62, North Star Academy 49

    Monroe 58, Edison 39

    Montclair 47, Bergen Tech 19

    Morris Tech 39, Mountain Lakes 33

    Mount Olive 38, Dover 22

    Mt. St. Mary 50, Bernards 43

    Newark Central 53, Glen Ridge 25

    Newark East Side 54, American History 45

    Newton 57, Belvidere 48

    Northern Burlington 65, Florence 12

    Notre Dame 44, Allentown 42

    Paramus 46, Ramsey 37

    Parsippany 51, Roselle Park 26

    Passaic Charter 48, West Milford 45

    Paul VI 72, Rutgers Prep 67

    Pennington 66, Trenton Catholic 56

    Pennsville Memorial 46, Bridgeton 39

    Pequannock 60, Morris Hills 51

    Perth Amboy Tech 36, Noor-Ul-Iman School 17

    Pingry 54, Somerville 34

    Plainfield 54, Linden 47

    Pope John XXIII 68, Phillipsburg 30

    Princeton 48, Princeton Day 32

    Ramapo 68, Fort Lee 35

    Ridge 59, Bound Brook 38

    Ridgewood 51, Indian Hills 41

    River Dell 55, Northern Highlands 44

    Saddle River Day 65, Old Tappan 40

    Shawnee 55, Woodbury 44

    South Brunswick 73, East Brunswick 70

    Sparta 53, Voorhees 45

    St. Dominic 48, Weehawken 12

    St. Elizabeth 54, Lenape Valley 49

    St. Thomas Aquinas 86, Middlesex 63

    Steinert 48, Lawrence 33

    Sterling 50, Palmyra 19

    Summit 50, Paterson Kennedy 30

    Teaneck 68, Immaculate Conception-Lodi 61

    Timber Creek 55, Medford Tech 40

    Toms River North 46, Colts Neck 38

    University 51, West Orange 33

    Verona 36, West Essex 31

    Waldwick 47, Pompton Lakes 36

    Wallkill Valley 45, Vernon 35

    Wayne Hills 48, Passaic Tech 32

    Wayne Valley 39, Lakeland 30

    West Deptford 40, Rancocas Valley 27

    West Morris 34, Westwood 30

    Wildwood Catholic 79, Ocean City 60

    Winslow 46, Haddon Township 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.