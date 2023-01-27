AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 18

Anderson 70, New Castle 54

Avon 85, Lawrence Central 61

Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Martinsville 19

Bloomfield 42, N. Daviess 26

Bloomington North 58, Terre Haute North 28

Bluffton 58, Whitko 43

Cannelton 41, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 16

Carroll (Flora) 62, Lafayette Jeff 28

Cascade 69, Speedway 39

Castle 63, Boonville 33

Christian Academy 52, Indpls Washington 26

Corydon 67, Crawford Co. 40

Culver 47, W. Central 39

Danville 53, Edgewood 18

Dubois 49, Vincennes Rivet 33

E. Central 59, Connersville 16

Eastern (Greene) 61, Clay City 33

Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 34

Eastern Hancock 57, Tri 47

Eastside 51, Westview 24

Evansville Memorial 55, Evansville Reitz 46

Floyd Central 57, Providence 44

Forest Park 45, N. Posey 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Adams Central 62

Goshen 51, Mishawaka 38

Greencastle 53, S. Vermillion 12

Greenfield 37, Southport 34

Greensburg 61, Lawrenceburg 38

Hamilton Hts. 50, Heritage Christian 30

Hanover Central 59, Calumet 20

Heritage Hills 50, Princeton 40

Indian Creek 60, S. Putnam 24

Indpls Cathedral 62, Columbus East 47

Indpls Park Tudor 45, Indpls Attucks 34

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Shortridge 22

Indpls Roncalli 63, Columbus North 41

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Hanover) 34

    • Jasper 47, Evansville Harrison 22

    Kouts 56, Boone Grove 30

    LaVille 38, Argos 33

    Linton 71, White River Valley 38

    Madison Shawe 51, Rising Sun 25

    Merrillville 47, Highland 38

    Michigan City Marquette 44, Culver Academy 28

    Milan 57, Waldron 46

    Monroe Central 50, Blue River 46

    Monrovia 65, Indpls Scecina 50

    Morgan Twp. 49, Lowell 44

    Morristown 33, Indpls Lutheran 24

    N. Decatur 62, Edinburgh 18

    N. Knox 36, Barr-Reeve 31

    N. White 49, Frontier 36

    Northridge 61, Plymouth 29

    Oldenburg 54, Switzerland Co. 52

    Orleans 46, Mitchell 44

    Parke Heritage 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

    Peru 64, Eastern (Greentown) 30

    Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28

    Salem 27, Austin 22

    Seeger 52, Attica 25

    Seymour 51, New Albany 31

    Shakamak 60, OPH, Ill. 23

    Shelbyville 51, Hauser 24

    Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Greenwood Christian 31

    Springs Valley 43, Borden 41

    Tecumseh 38, Southridge 21

    Trinity Lutheran 65, Madison 58

    Triton Central 56, Beech Grove 20

    University 71, Tri-West 43

    Valparaiso 62, Munster 38

    Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Loogootee 25

    W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Harrison 51

    W. Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 36

    Wapahani 55, Shenandoah 43

    Washington 53, S. Spencer 50

    Woodlan 59, Prairie Hts. 33

    Yorktown 55, New Palestine 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Caston vs. Bremen, ppd.

    Jennings Co. vs. Franklin, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

