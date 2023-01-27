Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 18
Anderson 70, New Castle 54
Avon 85, Lawrence Central 61
Bedford N. Lawrence 62, Martinsville 19
Bloomfield 42, N. Daviess 26
Bloomington North 58, Terre Haute North 28
Bluffton 58, Whitko 43
Cannelton 41, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 16
Carroll (Flora) 62, Lafayette Jeff 28
Cascade 69, Speedway 39
Castle 63, Boonville 33
Christian Academy 52, Indpls Washington 26
Corydon 67, Crawford Co. 40
Culver 47, W. Central 39
Danville 53, Edgewood 18
Dubois 49, Vincennes Rivet 33
E. Central 59, Connersville 16
Eastern (Greene) 61, Clay City 33
Eastern (Pekin) 53, Henryville 34
Eastern Hancock 57, Tri 47
Eastside 51, Westview 24
Evansville Memorial 55, Evansville Reitz 46
Floyd Central 57, Providence 44
Forest Park 45, N. Posey 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Adams Central 62
Goshen 51, Mishawaka 38
Greencastle 53, S. Vermillion 12
Greenfield 37, Southport 34
Greensburg 61, Lawrenceburg 38
Hamilton Hts. 50, Heritage Christian 30
Hanover Central 59, Calumet 20
Heritage Hills 50, Princeton 40
Indian Creek 60, S. Putnam 24
Indpls Cathedral 62, Columbus East 47
Indpls Park Tudor 45, Indpls Attucks 34
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Shortridge 22
Indpls Roncalli 63, Columbus North 41
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Hanover) 34
Jasper 47, Evansville Harrison 22
Kouts 56, Boone Grove 30
LaVille 38, Argos 33
Linton 71, White River Valley 38
Madison Shawe 51, Rising Sun 25
Merrillville 47, Highland 38
Michigan City Marquette 44, Culver Academy 28
Milan 57, Waldron 46
Monroe Central 50, Blue River 46
Monrovia 65, Indpls Scecina 50
Morgan Twp. 49, Lowell 44
Morristown 33, Indpls Lutheran 24
N. Decatur 62, Edinburgh 18
N. Knox 36, Barr-Reeve 31
N. White 49, Frontier 36
Northridge 61, Plymouth 29
Oldenburg 54, Switzerland Co. 52
Orleans 46, Mitchell 44
Parke Heritage 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37
Peru 64, Eastern (Greentown) 30
Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28
Salem 27, Austin 22
Seeger 52, Attica 25
Seymour 51, New Albany 31
Shakamak 60, OPH, Ill. 23
Shelbyville 51, Hauser 24
Southwestern (Shelby) 54, Greenwood Christian 31
Springs Valley 43, Borden 41
Tecumseh 38, Southridge 21
Trinity Lutheran 65, Madison 58
Triton Central 56, Beech Grove 20
University 71, Tri-West 43
Valparaiso 62, Munster 38
Vincennes (South Knox— 50, Loogootee 25
W. Lafayette 59, Lafayette Harrison 51
W. Vigo 43, N. Vermillion 36
Wapahani 55, Shenandoah 43
Washington 53, S. Spencer 50
Woodlan 59, Prairie Hts. 33
Yorktown 55, New Palestine 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caston vs. Bremen, ppd.
Jennings Co. vs. Franklin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/