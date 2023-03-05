AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

Astoria 69, Mazama 39

Henley 61, Scappoose 53

Class 3A=

Championship=

Banks 47, Corbett 38

Fourth Place=

Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27

Third Place=

Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31

Class 2A=

Championship=

Gervais 37, Stanfield 21

Fourth Place=

Salem Academy 40, Colton 35

Third Place=

Central Linn 48, Monroe 31

Class 1A=

Fourth Place=

Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

