GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 47, Santa Fe Prep 17

Albuquerque Academy 43, Del Norte 38

Albuquerque High 58, Rio Grande 14

Animas 55, Magdalena 42

Clayton 51, Texico 39

Cliff 64, Mesilla Valley Christian 30

Corona 72, San Jon 37

Crownpoint 51, Newcomb 46

Escalante 55, Penasco 44

Fort Sumner/House 54, Logan 41

Gallup 53, Aztec 25

Kirtland Central 53, Bloomfield 42

Manzano 59, Santa Fe 29

McCurdy 24, Mora 20

Melrose 56, Eunice 34

Menaul 50, Native American Community Academy 25

Mesa Vista 51, Questa 43

Mescalero Apache 53, Cloudcroft 31

Miyamura 47, Shiprock 33

Ramah 79, Shiprock Northwest 5

Reserve 37, Quemado 34

Robertson 63, St. Michael’s 37

Sandia Prep 55, Cottonwood Classical 37

Santa Fe Indian 51, Raton 12

Santa Rosa 45, Pecos 32

Springer 64, Maxwell 12

Thoreau 60, Zuni 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/