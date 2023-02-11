Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 47, Santa Fe Prep 17
Albuquerque Academy 43, Del Norte 38
Albuquerque High 58, Rio Grande 14
Animas 55, Magdalena 42
Clayton 51, Texico 39
Cliff 64, Mesilla Valley Christian 30
Corona 72, San Jon 37
Crownpoint 51, Newcomb 46
Escalante 55, Penasco 44
Fort Sumner/House 54, Logan 41
Gallup 53, Aztec 25
Kirtland Central 53, Bloomfield 42
Manzano 59, Santa Fe 29
McCurdy 24, Mora 20
Melrose 56, Eunice 34
Menaul 50, Native American Community Academy 25
Mesa Vista 51, Questa 43
Mescalero Apache 53, Cloudcroft 31
Miyamura 47, Shiprock 33
Ramah 79, Shiprock Northwest 5
Reserve 37, Quemado 34
Robertson 63, St. Michael’s 37
Sandia Prep 55, Cottonwood Classical 37
Santa Fe Indian 51, Raton 12
Santa Rosa 45, Pecos 32
Springer 64, Maxwell 12
Thoreau 60, Zuni 40
