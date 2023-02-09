Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hancock Co. 47, Frederick Fraize 6
Holmes def. Cov. Latin, forfeit
Lawrence Co. 75, Russell 74
Lewis Co. 86, Robertson County 36
Lexington Catholic 61, Lex. Christian 29
Ludlow 60, Villa Madonna 31
Madison Central 64, Lex. Paul Dunbar 28
Martin County 47, Johnson Central 39
McCreary Central 62, East Jessamine 44
Middlesboro 53, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 27
New Boston Glenwood, Ohio 62, Fairview 17
Owen Co. 62, Eminence 29
Paintsville 38, Pike Co. Central 26
Pendleton Co. 66, Bracken Co. 54
Rowan Co. 58, Menifee Co. 41
Simon Kenton 51, Campbell Co. 46
Washington Co. 64, Williamstown 25
Wolfe Co. 64, Betsy Layne 56
