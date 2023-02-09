AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hancock Co. 47, Frederick Fraize 6

Holmes def. Cov. Latin, forfeit

Lawrence Co. 75, Russell 74

Lewis Co. 86, Robertson County 36

Lexington Catholic 61, Lex. Christian 29

Ludlow 60, Villa Madonna 31

Madison Central 64, Lex. Paul Dunbar 28

Martin County 47, Johnson Central 39

McCreary Central 62, East Jessamine 44

Middlesboro 53, J. Frank White Academy, Tenn. 27

New Boston Glenwood, Ohio 62, Fairview 17

Owen Co. 62, Eminence 29

Paintsville 38, Pike Co. Central 26

Pendleton Co. 66, Bracken Co. 54

Rowan Co. 58, Menifee Co. 41

Simon Kenton 51, Campbell Co. 46

Washington Co. 64, Williamstown 25

Wolfe Co. 64, Betsy Layne 56

___

