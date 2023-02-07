AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of Our Lady 44, S. B. Wright 19

Ben Franklin 66, Karr 55

Capitol 44, Patterson 35

Carver 49, Riverside Academy 37

Christ Episcopal 45, First Baptist Academy 17

Church Point 46, Northwest 44

Claiborne Christian 47, D’Arbonne Woods 26

Country Day 49, M.L. King Charter 3

De La Salle 37, Riverdale 27

Doyle 47, Fontainebleau 45

Hathaway 82, Plainview 32

Homer 34, Arcadia 28

Iota 62, Pine Prairie 8

Newman 68, Cabrini 48

Parkview Baptist 49, Chapelle 42

Plain Dealing 46, Glenbrook 37

South Plaquemines 53, King 46

Thrive 38, Berwick 36

Ville Platte 53, Port Barre 25

Washington-Marion 66, Elton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dunham vs. Central - B.R., ppd.

Ehret vs. Abramson, ccd.

Helen Cox vs. Belle Chasse, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

