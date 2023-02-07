Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of Our Lady 44, S. B. Wright 19
Ben Franklin 66, Karr 55
Capitol 44, Patterson 35
Carver 49, Riverside Academy 37
Christ Episcopal 45, First Baptist Academy 17
Church Point 46, Northwest 44
Claiborne Christian 47, D’Arbonne Woods 26
Country Day 49, M.L. King Charter 3
De La Salle 37, Riverdale 27
Doyle 47, Fontainebleau 45
Hathaway 82, Plainview 32
Homer 34, Arcadia 28
Iota 62, Pine Prairie 8
Newman 68, Cabrini 48
Parkview Baptist 49, Chapelle 42
Plain Dealing 46, Glenbrook 37
South Plaquemines 53, King 46
Thrive 38, Berwick 36
Ville Platte 53, Port Barre 25
Washington-Marion 66, Elton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dunham vs. Central - B.R., ppd.
Ehret vs. Abramson, ccd.
Helen Cox vs. Belle Chasse, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/