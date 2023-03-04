AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 6A=

Arapahoe 62, Valor Christian 54

Cherry Creek 48, Doherty 35

Grandview 57, Highlands Ranch 53

Monarch 62, Regis Jesuit 44

Second Round=

Class 1A=

Briggsdale 68, Eads 31

Dove Creek 43, Cheraw 35

Flatirons Academy 54, Hi-Plains 36

Fleming 44, Kiowa 36

Granada 52, North Park 48

Kit Carson 46, Springfield 22

McClave 53, Cheyenne Wells 32

Stratton 51, Idalia 38

Class 2A=

Burlington 52, Sanford 32

Del Norte 42, Simla 38

Heritage Christian Academy 46, Gilpin County 27

Limon 39, Dayspring Christian Academy 36

Merino 51, Hoehne 17

Rangely 52, Akron 45

Sedgwick County 60, Wray 50

Wiggins 54, Fowler 29

Class 3A=

Buena Vista 46, Peyton 44

Centauri 42, Olathe 34

Colo. Springs Christian 62, Fountain Valley School 14

Ellicott 45, North Fork 40

Grand Valley 52, Yuma 46

Platte Valley 60, Woodland Park 33

St. Mary’s 59, Highland 48

The Vanguard School 63, Strasburg 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.