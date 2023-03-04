Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 6A=
Arapahoe 62, Valor Christian 54
Cherry Creek 48, Doherty 35
Grandview 57, Highlands Ranch 53
Monarch 62, Regis Jesuit 44
Second Round=
Class 1A=
Briggsdale 68, Eads 31
Dove Creek 43, Cheraw 35
Flatirons Academy 54, Hi-Plains 36
Fleming 44, Kiowa 36
Granada 52, North Park 48
Kit Carson 46, Springfield 22
McClave 53, Cheyenne Wells 32
Stratton 51, Idalia 38
Class 2A=
Burlington 52, Sanford 32
Del Norte 42, Simla 38
Heritage Christian Academy 46, Gilpin County 27
Limon 39, Dayspring Christian Academy 36
Merino 51, Hoehne 17
Rangely 52, Akron 45
Sedgwick County 60, Wray 50
Wiggins 54, Fowler 29
Class 3A=
Buena Vista 46, Peyton 44
Centauri 42, Olathe 34
Colo. Springs Christian 62, Fountain Valley School 14
Ellicott 45, North Fork 40
Grand Valley 52, Yuma 46
Platte Valley 60, Woodland Park 33
St. Mary’s 59, Highland 48
The Vanguard School 63, Strasburg 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/