Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 59, Parkersburg South 52

Chapmanville 44, Winfield 30

East Fairmont 93, Herbert Hoover 49

Greenbrier East 72, Mercer Christian 55

Keyser 47, Fairmont Senior 40

Lewis County 51, Ripley 48, OT

Midland Trail 55, Clay County 41

Pendleton County 59, Pocahontas County 30

Sissonville 40, Nitro 26

Summers County 37, Mingo Central 33

Trinity 52, Moorefield 41

Williamstown 68, Doddridge County 47

Woodrow Wilson 60, Riverside 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

