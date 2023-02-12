Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 59, Parkersburg South 52
Chapmanville 44, Winfield 30
East Fairmont 93, Herbert Hoover 49
Greenbrier East 72, Mercer Christian 55
Keyser 47, Fairmont Senior 40
Lewis County 51, Ripley 48, OT
Midland Trail 55, Clay County 41
Pendleton County 59, Pocahontas County 30
Sissonville 40, Nitro 26
Summers County 37, Mingo Central 33
Trinity 52, Moorefield 41
Williamstown 68, Doddridge County 47
Woodrow Wilson 60, Riverside 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/