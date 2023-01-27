AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 43, Mountain Ridge 32

Bowie 80, Bladensburg 8

Broadwater Academy, Va. 59, Holly Grove 41

Col. Richardson 79, Saint Michaels 11

Eleanor Roosevelt 70, DuVal 35

Frederick Douglass 76, Crossland 19

Harford Tech 72, Aberdeen 28

Havre de Grace 46, Bel Air 7

Holton Arms 43, Madeira School, Va. 21

Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 21

Liberty 61, Urbana 41

Linganore 63, Catoctin 56

North Dorchester 51, Easton 12

North Harford 40, Perryville 30

Oxon Hill 63, Fairmont Heights 28

Parkdale 91, High Point 9

Parkside 67, James M. Bennett 28

Rising Sun 64, Joppatowne 34

Sherwood 55, Montgomery Blair 31

Wise 57, Suitland 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

