Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin-Brothersvalley, Pa. 43, Mountain Ridge 32
Bowie 80, Bladensburg 8
Broadwater Academy, Va. 59, Holly Grove 41
Col. Richardson 79, Saint Michaels 11
Eleanor Roosevelt 70, DuVal 35
Frederick Douglass 76, Crossland 19
Harford Tech 72, Aberdeen 28
Havre de Grace 46, Bel Air 7
Holton Arms 43, Madeira School, Va. 21
Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 21
Liberty 61, Urbana 41
Linganore 63, Catoctin 56
North Dorchester 51, Easton 12
North Harford 40, Perryville 30
Oxon Hill 63, Fairmont Heights 28
Parkdale 91, High Point 9
Parkside 67, James M. Bennett 28
Rising Sun 64, Joppatowne 34
Sherwood 55, Montgomery Blair 31
Wise 57, Suitland 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/