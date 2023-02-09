AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 34, Smethport 32

Barrack Hebrew 65, Mastery Charter, N.J. 26

Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36

Bishop Shanahan 56, Lancaster Catholic 53

Blackhawk 61, Quaker Valley 28

Christian School of York 43, Octorara 9

Columbia 87, Lancaster Mennonite 15

Conneaut Area 49, Corry 8

Coudersport 48, Galeton 6

Dallas 63, Hazleton Area 41

Danville 36, Williamsport 34

Delaware County Christian School 36, Jenkintown 24

Dobbins/Randolph 36, School of the Future 31

Fels 54, MAST Charter 24

Germantown Academy 58, Perkiomen School 39

Germantown Friends 35, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 26

Girard College 32, Kohelet Yeshiva 19

Greencastle Antrim 52, York Suburban 48

Hollidaysburg 50, Altoona 44

Holy Redeemer 53, Nanticoke Area 49

Kimberton Waldorf School 59, Mercy Career & Technical High School 16

Lancaster Country Day 76, Conestoga Christian 44

Marian Catholic 51, Southern Columbia 29

Mifflinburg 48, Bellefonte 23

Muncy 49, Bucktail 17

North Schuylkill 70, Bloomsburg 58

Northern York 43, Mechanicsburg 29

Philadelphia High School for Girls 54, Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 16

Port Allegany 66, Cameron County 25

Propel Montour High School 65, Propel Braddock Hills 26

Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35

Roxborough 65, Martin Luther King 48

    • Shikellamy 55, Lourdes Regional 27

    South Williamsport 42, Montoursville 28

    Union Area 58, Greenville 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Clairton vs. South Allegheny, ppd.

