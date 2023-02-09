Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 34, Smethport 32
Barrack Hebrew 65, Mastery Charter, N.J. 26
Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36
Bishop Shanahan 56, Lancaster Catholic 53
Blackhawk 61, Quaker Valley 28
Christian School of York 43, Octorara 9
Columbia 87, Lancaster Mennonite 15
Conneaut Area 49, Corry 8
Coudersport 48, Galeton 6
Dallas 63, Hazleton Area 41
Danville 36, Williamsport 34
Delaware County Christian School 36, Jenkintown 24
Dobbins/Randolph 36, School of the Future 31
Fels 54, MAST Charter 24
Germantown Academy 58, Perkiomen School 39
Germantown Friends 35, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 26
Girard College 32, Kohelet Yeshiva 19
Greencastle Antrim 52, York Suburban 48
Hollidaysburg 50, Altoona 44
Holy Redeemer 53, Nanticoke Area 49
Kimberton Waldorf School 59, Mercy Career & Technical High School 16
Lancaster Country Day 76, Conestoga Christian 44
Marian Catholic 51, Southern Columbia 29
Mifflinburg 48, Bellefonte 23
Muncy 49, Bucktail 17
North Schuylkill 70, Bloomsburg 58
Northern York 43, Mechanicsburg 29
Philadelphia High School for Girls 54, Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 16
Port Allegany 66, Cameron County 25
Propel Montour High School 65, Propel Braddock Hills 26
Redbank Valley 54, North Clarion 35
Roxborough 65, Martin Luther King 48
Shikellamy 55, Lourdes Regional 27
South Williamsport 42, Montoursville 28
Union Area 58, Greenville 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clairton vs. South Allegheny, ppd.
___
