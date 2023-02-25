AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 25, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, StoneBridge School 16

Fredericksburg Homeschool 48, Southwest Virginia Home School 39

Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 64, Potomac School 50

Grace Christian 35, Blue Ridge Christian 29

Highland-Warrenton 21, Foxcroft 17

Portsmouth Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 33

Regents 42, Roanoke Valley Christian 37

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, Madeira School 12

Strasburg 40, Page County 38

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region D=

James Madison 56, Oakton 32

Class 5=

Region B=

Menchville 69, Bethel 33

Norview 52, Woodside 24

Region D=

Massaponax 52, Briar Woods 47

William Fleming 57, Woodgrove 53

Class 4=

Region A=

Hampton 75, King’s Fork High School 43

Region B=

Hanover 70, Eastern View 67, OT

Matoaca 49, Chancellor 42

Region D=

Pulaski County 66, Louisa 52

Class 3=

Region B=

Meridian High School 37, Brentsville 31

Class 2=

Region C=

Chatham 35, Glenvar 28

Floyd County 42, Alleghany 32

Class 1=

Region C=

Eastern Montgomery 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 38

