Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, StoneBridge School 16
Fredericksburg Homeschool 48, Southwest Virginia Home School 39
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 64, Potomac School 50
Grace Christian 35, Blue Ridge Christian 29
Highland-Warrenton 21, Foxcroft 17
Portsmouth Christian 53, Broadwater Academy 33
Regents 42, Roanoke Valley Christian 37
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 46, Madeira School 12
Strasburg 40, Page County 38
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region D=
James Madison 56, Oakton 32
Class 5=
Region B=
Menchville 69, Bethel 33
Norview 52, Woodside 24
Region D=
Massaponax 52, Briar Woods 47
William Fleming 57, Woodgrove 53
Class 4=
Region A=
Hampton 75, King’s Fork High School 43
Region B=
Hanover 70, Eastern View 67, OT
Matoaca 49, Chancellor 42
Region D=
Pulaski County 66, Louisa 52
Class 3=
Region B=
Meridian High School 37, Brentsville 31
Class 2=
Region C=
Chatham 35, Glenvar 28
Floyd County 42, Alleghany 32
Class 1=
Region C=
Eastern Montgomery 47, George Wythe-Wytheville 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/