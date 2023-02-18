Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belvidere 52, North Warren 46
Caldwell 52, Westwood 43
Calvary Christian 36, Roselle Park 13
Cinnaminson 53, Rancocas Valley 24
Clearview Regional 53, Wildwood 38
Cresskill 38, Paramus 33
Cumberland Regional 35, Pitman 17
Delran 47, Riverside 32
Dumont 48, Passaic Tech 20
East Brunswick 55, Jonathan Dayton 48
Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Kent Place 18
Glassboro 66, Salem 28
High Point 50, Payne Tech 43
Holmdel 51, Edison 39
Hudson Catholic 54, Rahway 36
Immaculate Heart 48, Ridgewood 33
Jefferson 45, Ridge 39
Kingsway 49, Clayton 44
Lenape 41, Moorestown 28
Lenape Valley 40, Newton 24
Madison 56, Glen Rock 21
Mahwah 41, West Milford 22
Montclair Kimberley 46, Passaic 43
Morris Catholic 62, Montville 51
Morris Knolls 43, Roxbury 31
Morris Tech 45, Wallkill Valley 35
Mt. St. Mary 47, South Plainfield 32
Newark Academy 64, Pennington 49
North Arlington 35, Lincoln 27
Northern Highlands 50, Ramsey 32
Pequannock 55, Fair Lawn 43
Phillipsburg 48, Warren Hills 43
Point Pleasant Beach 44, Linden 22
Princeton 41, Steinert 39
Red Bank Regional 43, Ocean City 34
Roselle Catholic 68, Freehold Township 49
Somerville 44, Manville 18
Sparta 48, Pope John XXIII 45
St. Dominic 51, Union Catholic 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Colonia 42
Washington Township 48, Delsea 30
Watchung Hills 65, North Plainfield 42
Williamstown 70, Highland 58
Wood-Ridge 48, Emerson 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/