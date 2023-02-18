AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belvidere 52, North Warren 46

Caldwell 52, Westwood 43

Calvary Christian 36, Roselle Park 13

Cinnaminson 53, Rancocas Valley 24

Clearview Regional 53, Wildwood 38

Cresskill 38, Paramus 33

Cumberland Regional 35, Pitman 17

Delran 47, Riverside 32

Dumont 48, Passaic Tech 20

East Brunswick 55, Jonathan Dayton 48

Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Kent Place 18

Glassboro 66, Salem 28

High Point 50, Payne Tech 43

Holmdel 51, Edison 39

Hudson Catholic 54, Rahway 36

Immaculate Heart 48, Ridgewood 33

Jefferson 45, Ridge 39

Kingsway 49, Clayton 44

Lenape 41, Moorestown 28

Lenape Valley 40, Newton 24

Madison 56, Glen Rock 21

Mahwah 41, West Milford 22

Montclair Kimberley 46, Passaic 43

Morris Catholic 62, Montville 51

Morris Knolls 43, Roxbury 31

Morris Tech 45, Wallkill Valley 35

Mt. St. Mary 47, South Plainfield 32

Newark Academy 64, Pennington 49

North Arlington 35, Lincoln 27

Northern Highlands 50, Ramsey 32

Pequannock 55, Fair Lawn 43

Phillipsburg 48, Warren Hills 43

Point Pleasant Beach 44, Linden 22

Princeton 41, Steinert 39

Red Bank Regional 43, Ocean City 34

Roselle Catholic 68, Freehold Township 49

Somerville 44, Manville 18

Sparta 48, Pope John XXIII 45

St. Dominic 51, Union Catholic 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Colonia 42

Washington Township 48, Delsea 30

Watchung Hills 65, North Plainfield 42

Williamstown 70, Highland 58

Wood-Ridge 48, Emerson 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

