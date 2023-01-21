Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 63, Bismarck 34
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 52, Midway-Minto 29
Grafton 65, North Border 38
Grand Forks Red River 81, Fargo South 23
Hatton-Northwood 62, Larimore 15
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 64, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 27
Kidder County 37, Linton/HMB 30
Minot 79, Mandan 51
Richland 50, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 47
South Prairie-Max Co-op 54, Surrey 25
St. John 71, Westhope/Newburg 65, OT
Thompson 73, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 23
Tioga 67, Divide County 27
Wahpeton 58, Fargo North 49
West Fargo Horace 86, Grand Forks Central 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/