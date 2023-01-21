AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 63, Bismarck 34

Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 52, Midway-Minto 29

Grafton 65, North Border 38

Grand Forks Red River 81, Fargo South 23

Hatton-Northwood 62, Larimore 15

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 64, Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 27

Kidder County 37, Linton/HMB 30

Minot 79, Mandan 51

Richland 50, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 47

South Prairie-Max Co-op 54, Surrey 25

St. John 71, Westhope/Newburg 65, OT

Thompson 73, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 23

Tioga 67, Divide County 27

Wahpeton 58, Fargo North 49

West Fargo Horace 86, Grand Forks Central 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.