Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 60, John Marshall 43
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 61, Point Pleasant 12
Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Wetzel 31
Elk Valley Christian 51, Herbert Hoover 46
Independence 60, Liberty Raleigh 36
Mingo Central 68, Lincoln County 40
North Marion 60, Bridgeport 44
Ravenswood 59, Wirt County 34
Spring Mills 72, Jefferson 46
Webster County 84, Richwood 23
Wheeling Central 61, Weir 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/