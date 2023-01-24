AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 60, John Marshall 43

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 61, Point Pleasant 12

Clay-Battelle 36, Valley Wetzel 31

Elk Valley Christian 51, Herbert Hoover 46

Independence 60, Liberty Raleigh 36

Mingo Central 68, Lincoln County 40

North Marion 60, Bridgeport 44

Ravenswood 59, Wirt County 34

Spring Mills 72, Jefferson 46

Webster County 84, Richwood 23

Wheeling Central 61, Weir 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.