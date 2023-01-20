AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 69, Anna-Jonesboro 22

Bethalto Civic Memorial 49, Breese Central 48

Bloomington 56, Peoria Manual 32

Bradley-Bourbonnais 46, Andrew 38

Brimfield 46, Lewistown 41

Carlyle 89, Sandoval 21

Carterville 55, Marion 50

Champaign St. Thomas More 58, Calvary Christian Academy 12

Chester 43, Steeleville 11

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 36, Chicago Sullivan 5

Chicago (Disney II) 25, Chicago Uplift 0

Chicago CICS-Longwood 37, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Baker) High School 11

Christopher 56, New Athens 29

Cissna Park 41, Gilman Iroquois West 26

Coal City 58, Reed-Custer 27

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 64, Farina South Central 44

Cristo Rey 56, Providence-St. Mel 10

Earlville 50, DePue 22

Edwards County 58, Hamilton County 45

Elmwood 49, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 32

Fairbury Prairie Central 45, Tolono Unity 38

Geneseo 58, Galesburg 49

Goreville 58, Harrisburg 52

Grant Park 41, Momence 16

Havana 37, Camp Point Central 25

Herscher 51, Streator 19

Holy Trinity 59, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 23

Homewood-Flossmoor 62, Lockport 32

Indian Creek 30, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

Jacksonville Routt 45, Carrollton 37

Joliet West 58, Yorkville 51

Kankakee 54, Harvey Thornton 17

Kankakee Grace Christian 43, Cullom Tri-Point 28

    • Kankakee Trinity Academy 41, Portage Christian, Ind. 24

    Kelvyn Park def. Chicago (Austin), forfeit

    Lake Park 52, St. Charles East 48

    Libertyville 57, Warren Township 38

    Lincoln-Way East 62, Stagg 29

    Loyola 47, Fenwick 38

    Massac County 57, Carbondale 27

    Mattoon 56, Urbana 22

    Midland 49, Roanoke-Benson 47

    Mississippi Valley Christian 54, Rivers of Life Christian 40

    Montini 56, River Forest Trinity 45

    Morgan Park Academy 49, (Chicago ) Wolcott 12

    Mount Vernon 59, Cahokia 23

    Mt. Carmel 38, Olney (Richland County) 36

    Mt. Pulaski 46, Illini Bluffs 32

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Rushville-Industry 11

    Naperville Central 57, Waubonsie Valley 55

    New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 54, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 37

    Newark 31, Somonauk 25

    North Lawndale 35, Schurz 20

    OPH 56, Red Hill 44

    Okawville 55, O’Fallon 50

    Orr 58, Von Steuben 46

    Peoria (H.S.) 47, Peoria Notre Dame 37

    Peoria Heights (Quest) 56, Astoria/VIT Co-op 32

    Peotone 49, Manteno 18

    Princeton 57, Kewanee 48

    Quincy 31, Rock Island Alleman 29, OT

    Quincy Notre Dame 44, Illini West (Carthage) 24

    Red Bud 50, Marissa/Coulterville 14

    Richwoods 56, Champaign Central 49

    Roanoke-Benson 66, Ottawa Marquette 38

    Rock Island 50, Moline 33

    Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31

    Romeoville 45, Aurora (West Aurora) 40

    Salem 67, Madison 6

    Senn 43, Mather 41

    Serena 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 26

    Sherrard 45, Orion 37

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 45, Hope Academy 41

    South Beloit 37, Faith Christian 29

    South County 54, Concord (Triopia) 37

    St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Monticello 23

    Sterling Newman 46, St. Bede 33

    Teutopolis 48, Highland 46

    Thornton Fractional South 67, Bremen 39

    Thornwood 73, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 38

    Trenton Wesclin 34, Centralia 21

    United Township High School 52, Sterling 40

    Westmont 42, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37

    Whitney Young 84, Chicago (Butler) 60

    Willows 66, Southland 45

    Yorkville Christian 43, Woodlands Academy 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Trico vs. Christopher, ccd.

    ___

