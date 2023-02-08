Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlsbad 35, Clovis 27
Dexter 40, NMMI 35
Evangel Christian 48, NMSD 15
Farmington 86, West Mesa 60
Fort Sumner/House 58, Estancia 40
Hagerman 61, Cloudcroft 50
Hobbs 62, Roswell 32
Legacy 61, Chesterton 10
Loving 58, Jal 40
Lovington 48, Goddard 38
Mescalero Apache 52, Tularosa 45
Native American Community Academy 50, Monte del Sol 10
Pine Hill 70, Shiprock Northwest 40
Rehoboth 58, Cottonwood Classical 28
Socorro 31, Hot Springs 29
Tucumcari 60, Ruidoso 34
West Las Vegas 53, Raton 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/