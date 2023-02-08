AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlsbad 35, Clovis 27

Dexter 40, NMMI 35

Evangel Christian 48, NMSD 15

Farmington 86, West Mesa 60

Fort Sumner/House 58, Estancia 40

Hagerman 61, Cloudcroft 50

Hobbs 62, Roswell 32

Legacy 61, Chesterton 10

Loving 58, Jal 40

Lovington 48, Goddard 38

Mescalero Apache 52, Tularosa 45

Native American Community Academy 50, Monte del Sol 10

Pine Hill 70, Shiprock Northwest 40

Rehoboth 58, Cottonwood Classical 28

Socorro 31, Hot Springs 29

Tucumcari 60, Ruidoso 34

West Las Vegas 53, Raton 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.