Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 78, Mandan 46

Century 78, St. Mary’s 52

Dickinson 85, Williston 32

Fargo Davies 68, Fargo North 42

Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 39

Grand Forks Red River 59, Valley City 43

Legacy 63, Jamestown 60

Minot 89, Watford City 40

Wahpeton 58, Sheyenne 55

West Fargo 75, Grand Forks Central 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Horace, ppd. to Feb 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

