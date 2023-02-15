Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 78, Mandan 46
Century 78, St. Mary’s 52
Dickinson 85, Williston 32
Fargo Davies 68, Fargo North 42
Fargo Shanley 64, Fargo South 39
Grand Forks Red River 59, Valley City 43
Legacy 63, Jamestown 60
Minot 89, Watford City 40
Wahpeton 58, Sheyenne 55
West Fargo 75, Grand Forks Central 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Horace, ppd. to Feb 16th.
