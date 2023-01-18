Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bel Air 49, Joppatowne 30
Bethesda 66, Damascus 24
Bishop Ireton, Va. 81, St. Mary’s Ryken 73
Bowie 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 18
Broadneck 46, Pasadena Chesapeake 41
Cambridge/SD 47, Col. Richardson 38
Carroll Christian 50, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 19
Clarksburg 61, Gaithersburg 22
Crofton 48, North County 13
Eleanor Roosevelt 52, Suitland 47
Friendly 19, Potomac 15
Glen Burnie 56, South River 44
Gwynn Park 54, Largo 20
Harford Tech 52, C. Milton Wright 38
Havre de Grace 56, Perryville 43
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 38, Saint James 36
Kings Christian 52, Calverton 19
Middletown 52, Oakdale 45
Nandua, Va. 56, Washington 44
North Hagerstown 50, Boonsboro 31
North Harford 59, North East 30
Northeast - AA 63, Arundel 50
Old Mill 67, Annapolis 28
Overlea 41, Green Street Academy 25
Patterson Mill 44, Edgewood 25
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 74, Holy Cross 27
Queen Annes County 44, North Caroline 39
Quince Orchard 42, Paint Branch 37
Richard Montgomery 51, Springbrook 24
Rising Sun 46, Elkton 29
Rockville 51, Wheaton 30
Rosedale Baptist School 53, Fallston 37
Seneca Valley 73, Northwest - Mtg 16
Severna Park 47, Meade 26
Shalom Christian, Pa. 47, Calvary Christian 37
Sherwood 65, Blake 28
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 72, Lanham Christian 4
St. Mary’s 62, Saint Timothy’s 52
St. Peter and Paul 59, Gunston Day 29
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 42, Holy Child 38
Walkersville 56, Thomas Johnson 19
Walt Whitman 62, Watkins Mill 9
Walter Johnson 59, Magruder 9
Westminster 47, Linganore 46
Wicomico 49, Mardela 10
Williamsport 61, South Hagerstown 31
Winston Churchill 50, Montgomery Blair 14
Wise 56, High Point 5
Wootton 68, John F. Kennedy 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/