Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bel Air 49, Joppatowne 30

Bethesda 66, Damascus 24

Bishop Ireton, Va. 81, St. Mary’s Ryken 73

Bowie 68, Hyattsville Northwestern 18

Broadneck 46, Pasadena Chesapeake 41

Cambridge/SD 47, Col. Richardson 38

Carroll Christian 50, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 19

Clarksburg 61, Gaithersburg 22

Crofton 48, North County 13

Eleanor Roosevelt 52, Suitland 47

Friendly 19, Potomac 15

Glen Burnie 56, South River 44

Gwynn Park 54, Largo 20

Harford Tech 52, C. Milton Wright 38

Havre de Grace 56, Perryville 43

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 38, Saint James 36

Kings Christian 52, Calverton 19

Middletown 52, Oakdale 45

Nandua, Va. 56, Washington 44

North Hagerstown 50, Boonsboro 31

North Harford 59, North East 30

Northeast - AA 63, Arundel 50

Old Mill 67, Annapolis 28

Overlea 41, Green Street Academy 25

Patterson Mill 44, Edgewood 25

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 74, Holy Cross 27

Queen Annes County 44, North Caroline 39

Quince Orchard 42, Paint Branch 37

Richard Montgomery 51, Springbrook 24

Rising Sun 46, Elkton 29

Rockville 51, Wheaton 30

Rosedale Baptist School 53, Fallston 37

Seneca Valley 73, Northwest - Mtg 16

Severna Park 47, Meade 26

Shalom Christian, Pa. 47, Calvary Christian 37

Sherwood 65, Blake 28

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 72, Lanham Christian 4

    • St. Mary’s 62, Saint Timothy’s 52

    St. Peter and Paul 59, Gunston Day 29

    Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 42, Holy Child 38

    Walkersville 56, Thomas Johnson 19

    Walt Whitman 62, Watkins Mill 9

    Walter Johnson 59, Magruder 9

    Westminster 47, Linganore 46

    Wicomico 49, Mardela 10

    Williamsport 61, South Hagerstown 31

    Winston Churchill 50, Montgomery Blair 14

    Wise 56, High Point 5

    Wootton 68, John F. Kennedy 18

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Aberdeen vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

