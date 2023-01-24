AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington North 54, Eastern (Greene) 47

Cannelton 54, Christian Academy of Madison 14

Castle 50, Evansville Bosse 3

Christian Academy 45, Eminence, Ky. 30

Eastbrook 43, Alexandria 33

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Heritage Hills 58

Fairfield 50, Bethany Christian 26

Gary West 58, Lighthouse CPA 14

Lake Central 54, Highland 37

Mitchell 48, W. Washington 42

Morristown 49, Knightstown 20

N. Daviess 52, Washington Catholic 25

Northfield 59, Southern Wells 49

Pendleton Hts. 67, Indpls N. Central 54

River Forest 48, Victory Christian Academy 25

Trinity Lutheran 72, Greenwood Christian 17

___

