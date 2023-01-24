Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington North 54, Eastern (Greene) 47
Cannelton 54, Christian Academy of Madison 14
Castle 50, Evansville Bosse 3
Christian Academy 45, Eminence, Ky. 30
Eastbrook 43, Alexandria 33
Evansville Mater Dei 62, Heritage Hills 58
Fairfield 50, Bethany Christian 26
Gary West 58, Lighthouse CPA 14
Lake Central 54, Highland 37
Mitchell 48, W. Washington 42
Morristown 49, Knightstown 20
N. Daviess 52, Washington Catholic 25
Northfield 59, Southern Wells 49
Pendleton Hts. 67, Indpls N. Central 54
River Forest 48, Victory Christian Academy 25
Trinity Lutheran 72, Greenwood Christian 17
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/