Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 State=

First Round=

Lapwai 69, Lakeside 9

Oakley 32, Grace 28, OT

Prairie 67, Greenleaf 23

Raft River 70, Liberty Charter 38

Class 1AD2 State=

First Round=

Council 56, Kendrick 41

Deary 42, Clark Fork 20

Dietrich 63, Leadore 49

Rockland 57, Garden Valley 31

Class 2A State=

First Round=

Cole Valley 54, Grangeville 50

Melba 58, Declo 31

Soda Springs 67, Ambrose 27

West Side 48, Ririe 44, OT

Class 3A State=

First Round=

Snake River 67, Buhl 18

Sugar-Salem 52, Weiser 39

Teton 62, Parma 40

Timberlake 61, Filer 42

Class 4A State=

First Round=

Bishop Kelly 51, Pocatello 33

Columbia 51, Blackfoot 45

Sandpoint 54, Minico 49

Shelley 59, Twin Falls 33

Class 5A State=

First Round=

Boise 59, Owyhee 54

Coeur d’Alene 63, Eagle 50

Rocky Mountain 55, Thunder Ridge 52, OT

Timberline 59, Rigby 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

