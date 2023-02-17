Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 State=
First Round=
Lapwai 69, Lakeside 9
Oakley 32, Grace 28, OT
Prairie 67, Greenleaf 23
Raft River 70, Liberty Charter 38
Class 1AD2 State=
First Round=
Council 56, Kendrick 41
Deary 42, Clark Fork 20
Dietrich 63, Leadore 49
Rockland 57, Garden Valley 31
Class 2A State=
First Round=
Cole Valley 54, Grangeville 50
Melba 58, Declo 31
Soda Springs 67, Ambrose 27
West Side 48, Ririe 44, OT
Class 3A State=
First Round=
Snake River 67, Buhl 18
Sugar-Salem 52, Weiser 39
Teton 62, Parma 40
Timberlake 61, Filer 42
Class 4A State=
First Round=
Bishop Kelly 51, Pocatello 33
Columbia 51, Blackfoot 45
Sandpoint 54, Minico 49
Shelley 59, Twin Falls 33
Class 5A State=
First Round=
Boise 59, Owyhee 54
Coeur d’Alene 63, Eagle 50
Rocky Mountain 55, Thunder Ridge 52, OT
Timberline 59, Rigby 53
