Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke Classical 40, DSST: College View 27

Air Academy 65, Cheyenne Mountain 55

Arickaree High School 53, Bethune 23

Arvada West 54, Lakewood 19

Basalt 33, Steamboat Springs 15

Briggsdale 55, Wiggins 33

Burlington 57, Genoa-Hugo 20

Cheraw 33, Cheyenne Wells 30

Cherry Creek 55, J.K. Mullen 49

Coal Ridge 62, Rifle High School 50

D’Evelyn 73, Standley Lake 32

Dakota Ridge 33, Evergreen High School 26

Durango 45, Grand Junction Central 39

Eaglecrest 62, Overland 14

Ellicott 51, Manitou Springs 42

Erie 47, Legacy 39

Fort Collins 51, Prairie View 23

Glenwood Springs 56, Palisade 28

Golden 64, Alameda 5

Grandview 32, Arapahoe 30

Gunnison 44, Meeker 36

Highland 56, Liberty Common 47

Holy Family 49, Mead 42

Horizon 45, Fairview 34

Idalia 51, Lone Star 23

Idalia 51, Lone Star Consolidated 23

Littleton 55, Green Mountain 50

Longmont 52, Greeley West 16

Mancos 54, Telluride 5

Merino 83, Caliche 36

Monarch 57, Fossil Ridge 47

Olathe 52, Roaring Fork 37

Peyton 61, Fowler 33

Platte Valley 48, Strasburg 24

Rangely 50, Kit Carson 41

Rocky Mountain 57, Brighton 27

Salida 67, Atlas 11

Sargent 42, La Veta 20

St. Mary’s Academy 48, Arrupe Jesuit 40

Stratton 46, Eads 27

The Vanguard School 47, Banning Lewis Prep 18

Twin Peaks Charter Academy 50, Poudre 21

    • Wheat Ridge 50, Conifer 16

    Windsor 57, Centaurus 37

    Yuma 49, Akron 41

    Colby Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Lamar 41, Chanute, Kan. 32

    ___

