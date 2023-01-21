Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke Classical 40, DSST: College View 27
Air Academy 65, Cheyenne Mountain 55
Arickaree High School 53, Bethune 23
Arvada West 54, Lakewood 19
Basalt 33, Steamboat Springs 15
Briggsdale 55, Wiggins 33
Burlington 57, Genoa-Hugo 20
Cheraw 33, Cheyenne Wells 30
Cherry Creek 55, J.K. Mullen 49
Coal Ridge 62, Rifle High School 50
D’Evelyn 73, Standley Lake 32
Dakota Ridge 33, Evergreen High School 26
Durango 45, Grand Junction Central 39
Eaglecrest 62, Overland 14
Ellicott 51, Manitou Springs 42
Erie 47, Legacy 39
Fort Collins 51, Prairie View 23
Glenwood Springs 56, Palisade 28
Golden 64, Alameda 5
Grandview 32, Arapahoe 30
Gunnison 44, Meeker 36
Highland 56, Liberty Common 47
Holy Family 49, Mead 42
Horizon 45, Fairview 34
Idalia 51, Lone Star 23
Littleton 55, Green Mountain 50
Longmont 52, Greeley West 16
Mancos 54, Telluride 5
Merino 83, Caliche 36
Monarch 57, Fossil Ridge 47
Olathe 52, Roaring Fork 37
Peyton 61, Fowler 33
Platte Valley 48, Strasburg 24
Rangely 50, Kit Carson 41
Rocky Mountain 57, Brighton 27
Salida 67, Atlas 11
Sargent 42, La Veta 20
St. Mary’s Academy 48, Arrupe Jesuit 40
Stratton 46, Eads 27
The Vanguard School 47, Banning Lewis Prep 18
Twin Peaks Charter Academy 50, Poudre 21
Wheat Ridge 50, Conifer 16
Windsor 57, Centaurus 37
Yuma 49, Akron 41
Colby Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lamar 41, Chanute, Kan. 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/